Spread the love



















92-year-old Gandhian Subbarao passes away



Jaipur: A Gandhian and Padma Shri Dr S.N. Subbarao passed away on Wednesday in Jaipur.

Known for establishing Gandhian ideas, he gave employment to thousands of people by establishing Gandhi Seva Sangh. He was a founding member of the National Service Scheme. He also founded the National Youth Project. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot considered Dr Subbarao as his ideal and used to take constant guidance from him.

The 92-year-old Gandhian was unwell for a long time and was undergoing treatment at Jaipur Sawai Mansingh Hospital. On Tuesday evening, Gehlot had gone to SSS Hospital to inquire about his well being.

Born in Bangalore in 1929, Dr Subbarao joined the Quit India Movement at the age of 13. Gehlot went to hospital thrice in five days to enquire about his health.

Gehlot expressed his condolences on the demise of the veteran and said, “I am personally traumatized by the passing away of Veteran Gandhian, Bhaiji Dr SN Subbarao ji. The death of the nation’s capital Gandhian ideologue and inspirer, who has been inspiring the youths of the country for more than 70 years, is an irreparable loss.

Like this: Like Loading...