923 Persons Test Positive and 7 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on May 29

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 923 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 7 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 29.

Meanwhile, 574 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 74,821 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 901 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 9,345 active cases in the district.

