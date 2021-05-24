Spread the love



















927 Persons Test Positive And 4 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 927 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 4 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 24.

Among the new cases, 332 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 325 from Kundapur taluk, 267 from Karkala Taluk and 3 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 53588 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 845persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 24.

So far 53588 positive cases have been reported in the district and 306 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 5851 active cases in the district.

