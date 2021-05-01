Spread the love



















933 Persons Test Positive And 2 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on May 1

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 933 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 2 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 1.

Meanwhile, 404 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 46042 positive cases have been reported in the district and 759 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 7013 active cases in the district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to follow the COVID guidelines will be penalized. In the district, so far 50377 cases have been booked for not wearing the face mask and a fine of Rs 52,69,130 has been collected.