MIA to Introduce Additional Flight on Weekdays from Mluru to Bluru by IndiGo Airlines

Mangaluru: Good news for travellers making frequent business trips to Bengaluru from Mangaluru by flight, the Mangaluru International Airport is all set to get an additional daily domestic flight on weekdays and an additional flight on Saturdays to Bengaluru starting from 7 September 2023. That makes Mangaluru get a fifth daily flight to Bengaluru from 7 Sept. 7, and a sixth flight on Saturdays. With these additional flights that IndiGo will operate till 28 October 2023, the number of daily flights to Bengaluru will go up to five during weekdays/Sundays and six on Saturdays.

At present, IndiGo is operating all four flights daily to Bengaluru and is poised to augment the same. IndiGo, by re-introducing flight 6E 6858 from 7 September, is adding a fifth daily flight on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. This flight will arrive at Mangaluru at 8.35 a.m. and depart for Bengaluru as flight 6E 5347 at 9.10 a.m. This will complement other flights on this route, departing for Patna via Bengaluru at 6.50 a.m. (6E0255); Kolkata via Bengaluru at 11.35 a.m. (6E0172) and Bengaluru (direct) at 4.25 p.m. and 9.50 p.m. (6E0388/6E6859) respectively. The sixth flight to Bengaluru on Saturday is the result of IndiGo reorganising the days and times of operation of its Mangaluru -Pune flight on Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday and Saturday.



As per a release from the Airport authorities, Flight 6E 294 will arrive at Mangaluru at 5.50 p.m. and depart for Pune as Flight 6E 298 at 6.35 p.m. on Tuesday/Thursday and Sunday. On Saturday, flight 6E 357 will arrive in Mangaluru from Pune at 9.05 a.m. and depart to Bengaluru as flight 6E 358 at 9.45 a.m. Its flight 6E 359 will arrive at Mangaluru from Bengaluru at 5.50 p.m. and later depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6.35 p.m.



As per an airport spokesperson, “The changes in flight schedule on Mangaluru-Bengaluru and Mangaluru-Pune sector will increase daily international and domestic flight movements from 38 to 40 from Monday-Friday and 40 to 42 on Saturday and Sunday. The airport is in touch with other airliners to start flights to Mangaluru International Airport and has received positive feelers. These new flights likely will materialize in the winter schedule starting from 29 October 2023″.

Like this: Like Loading...