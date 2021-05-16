Spread the love



















957 Persons Test Positive and 7 Die of COVID-19 in DK on May 16

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 957 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 7 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 16.

Meanwhile, 1,638 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 64,314 positive cases have been reported in the district and 815 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 12,506 active cases in the district.