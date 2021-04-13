Spread the love



















9,579 new Covid cases, 52 deaths in Karnataka



Bengaluru: The surge in the Covid-19 cases continues in Karnataka as 9,579 new cases and 52 deaths were rerported in a day across the state, said the health bulletin on Monday.

“With 9,579 new cases on Sunday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 10,74,869, including 75,985 active cases, while 9,85,924 patients recovered, with 2,767 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the bulletin.

Bengaluru reported 6,387 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 4,88,369, including 56,545 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,26,968, with 1,038 discharged during the day.

Of the 52 lives lost to the virus across the state in the day, 40 were from Bengaluru, taking the state’s toll to 12,941 and the city’s toll to 4,855.

Of the 470 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 176 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 48 in Kolar, 44 in Kalaburagi, 29 in Mysuru, 21 in Bidar and 20 in Tumakuru, with the rest spread in the remaining 25 districts.

Out of 1,16,165 tests conducted during the day across the state, 6,313 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,09,852 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 8.24 per cent and case fatality rate 0.54 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 82,240 people, including 33,334 senior citizens and 47,629 in the 45-59 years age group were vaccinated during the day across the state.

“Cumulatively, 59,88,095 eligible people received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the state,” added the bulletin.

In a related development, biotech major Biocon’s subsidiary Syngene opened a vaccination centre in its campus on the city’s southern outskirts to give the dose to the people above 45 years, including its group employees.