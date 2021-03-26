Spread the love



















96 BHMS Students Graduate on 30th Graduation Ceremony at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

Mangaluru: “Graduation is only a concept. In real life every day you graduate. Graduation is a process that goes on until the last day of your life. If you can grasp that, you’ll make a difference” had said Arie Pencovici. A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. 96 BHMS graduates of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte in the outskirts of Mangaluru, all dressed to thrill in their graduation gowns, and who were about to receive their certificates were all beaming with smiles and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and a few college-mates, but strictly under pandemic restrictions.

And now as these graduates emerge from the campus and look forward to serving the community, they will be of great asset to the suffering patients who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services. As it is said, “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. An attitude of absoluteness is the basis for everything”. In order to become a potential star, the cloud needs to collapse and increase density. But from all those pressures, their dazzling brilliance never fails to stand out and shine across unimaginable distances for myriads of years.

These 96 graduates resemble that of a Star-who have now graduated with pride and dignity, but, full of gratefulness. However, this journey brought about many challenges, like decisions to be made and feelings to be nurtured. And today, these graduates celebrate their achievement, who have committed to and succeeded in completing one of the most challenging modes of studying- and now become HOMOEOPATHIC DOCTORS to serve in the Healthcare Sector! . They have all brought immense joy to their Alma mater, and most of all, to their teachers and especially, their parents. Congratulations, Graduates!

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, convened the 30th Graduation Ceremony on 25 March 2021 in the newly renovated Father Muller Auditorium at Deralakatte. A grand procession of the graduands, Postgraduates, HODs, Professors & Guides started at 02.45 PM which was saluted by the Guard of Honor as a mark of respect when the graduands walked past them.

The dignitaries Rev. Msgr. Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General, Diocese of Mangaluru & Vice President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions(FMCI), Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital(FMHMC&H), Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College(FMHMC), Dr Vilma Meera D’souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC, Dr Girish Navada U K, Medical Superintendent, FMHMC&H, Dr Shivaprasad K, Former Principal, FMHMC & Dr Ranjan Clement Britto, Convener, Graduation Ceremony 2021 were given a solemn welcome with a traditional aarathi.

The Graduation Ceremony began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song followed by a welcome address by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI where he also gave a briefing on the history of the Institution and the present development in healthcare and medical education. Later the Director introduced the President of the programme, Rev. Msgr. Maxim L. Noronha to the gathering and presented his profile. Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal presented the College Annual report highlighting the activities that happened during the year 2019-20. Dr Vilma Meera D’souza presented the names of the graduands to the gathering and the President of the programme, Rev. Msgr. Maxim L. Noronha honoured them with the certificates, awards and medals.

Following the distribution of certificates and awards, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal administered the oath of a Homoeopathic doctor. A total of 96 BHMS students graduated on this occasion and 25 post graduates were awarded with their MD(Hom) degree.The meritorious students who secured ranks in the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences examinations declared in the years 2018 & 2019 were also awarded. These meritorious students included 6 BHMS ranks of the 2014-15 batch, 8 M.D(Hom) ranks of different specialties of 2016-17 batch. 11 students bagged Gold medals that were declared by the University.

B.H.M.S. – 2014-15 Batch : 1st Rank – Dr Riya Susan George; 2nd Rank – Dr Maria Shaju; 3rd Rank – Dr Ankitha; 4th Rank – Dr Ashika Singh Ranawat; 5th Rank – Dr Umamaheswari M S; and 10th Rank – Dr Haripriya G.

M.D.(Hom) – 2016-17 Batch : 1st Rank in Materia Medica – Dr Parvathy Sankar A; 1st Rank in Organon – Dr Greeshma Vikraman; 1st Rank in Paediatrics – Dr Sowmya N S; 1st Rank in Pharmacy – Dr Medha V ; 1st Rank in Psychiatry – Dr Sumayya Nousheen Karigar; 2nd Rank in Practice of Medicine – Dr Cerin Francis; 4th Rank in Materia Medica – Dr Jean Mathew Abraham; and 4th Rank in Materia Medica – Dr Sonia Devassykutty

Rev. Msgr. Maxim L. Noronha in his presidential address congratulated the graduates and acclaimed this ceremony as a grand success by indicating the ranks fetched by the students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College. “Now you are all transformed from a student’s life to a professional life. You all had a holistic growth, and you are transformed now. Have a dream and desire to be a dedicated and committed homoeopathic doctor, and make a difference in the lives of your patients. Love your profession as a doctor, and you need to dispel darkness and bring light into the world. Create a bond between you and yours patients and make a difference. And always remember your Alma mater, which made you a better person and a healthcare professional” said Fr Noronha.

Graduate’s response was given by Dr Riya Susan George. The prestigious President’s Gold medal for the best outgoing undergraduate was awarded to Dr Maria Shaju and the prize for Best outgoing postgraduate was bagged by Dr Jean Mathew Abraham. A total of 25 students were awarded prizes by the Institution for their outstanding achievements in the University examinations.

On this occasion Dr Shivaprasad K, Former Principal & Professor & H.O.D, Department of Organon of Medicine was felicitated for his achievements and services rendered for the Institution in the field of Homoeopathy and society in general. The dignitaries on the dais joined together to do the honours. Later Dr Shivaprasad K addressed the gathering.

Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H proposed the vote of thanks. The ceremony concluded with the recession of the dignitaries and graduates. Dr G Rajachandra & Dr Shwetha Bhat, Associate Professor & Assistant professor, Department of Medicine were MC’s for the graduation ceremony. The graduation programme was convened by Dr Ranjan Britto, Interns Coordinator. The management committee members, faculty and parents of the graduates were present for the ceremony. Prior to the formal graduation ceremony, a thanksgiving mass was offered by Rev. Msgr. Maxim L. Noronha. Graduates and their parents, and staff members attended the mass in the morning.

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College is recognised as a centre of excellence in the field of Homoeopathy since its inception from 1985. The College is affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and is recognized by Central Council of Homoeopathy & Department of Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi. The college is a regional centre of ‘Pharmacovigilance’ under the Ministry of AYUSH. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has accredited the College with ‘A’ Grade. The Institution provides services to the community with the motto “Heal and Comfort”. The College conducts Under Graduate programme and Post Graduate programmes in all the 7 specialties.

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, established 35 years back in Kankanady, has been functioning in Deralakatte for the last 15 years. The Homoeopathic Treatment has been found to be effective for these conditions/diseases and the hospital provides Homoeopathic treatment from experienced doctors : Post Covid treatment plans; Treatment for diabetes mellitus, hypertension, long standing respiratory disorders; Skin conditions like Psoriasis and other disorders; Paralysis and other neurological conditions; Long standing leg and foot ulcers; Depression, Anxiety and sleep disorders; Joint pains, back pain; Infertility, menstrual disorders; Problems related to children; Kidney stones, Gallbladder stones; and Constipation and related digestive disorders

For all these conditions, effective treatment is available in Homoeopathy and the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho requests the general public to make use of the facilities available in the institution. For more information contact Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital Outpatient/ Inpatient Unit 0824-2203901/9459456633

In conclusion, in my perspective, Graduation Day is a jubilant moment. It is an occasion to cherish valuable and joyous moments of academic life. Moreover Graduation Day invites shoulder responsibilities for a new reality. It is also a pride moment for the institution to relieve its students to take responsibilities independently in society. Go out in the world and be the best doctors you can be, and also be a role model to others. Wherever you go, be a spark, make yourself an example for others, mainly your patients. Make sure your spark enlightens others. Be the bright spark and light the world with your service and dedication. A good service as a healthcare professional is the greatest gift you can give yourself or to society.

I end this report with a song " My Wish For You" by American Country Singer 'Rascal Flatts", as a tribute to the 96 Graduates!