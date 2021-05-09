Spread the love



















962 Persons Test Positive And 5 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 962 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 9.

Among the new cases, 309 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 266 from Kundapur taluk, 384 from Karkala Taluk and 3 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 39878 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 543 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 9.

So far 39878 positive cases have been reported in the district and 233 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 6372 active cases in the district.