973 Persons Test Positive And 5 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 973 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 26.

Among the new cases, 353 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 340 from Kundapur taluk, 273 from Karkala Taluk and 7 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 55201 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 894 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 26.

So far 55201 positive cases have been reported in the district and 315 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 5866 active cases in the district.

