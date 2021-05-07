Spread the love



















977 Persons Test Positive And 6 Die Of COVID-19 in Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 977 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 6 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 7.

Among the new cases, 383 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 280 from Kundapur taluk, 310 from Karkala Taluk and 4 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 37,869 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 783 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 37,869 positive cases have been reported in the district and 218 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 5,249active cases in the district.