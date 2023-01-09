98-yr-old man released from UP jail, gets a farewell from jail staff

A 98-year-old convict, Ram Surat, was released from the Ayodhya Jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya after serving a jail term in an alleged case he was incarcerated for five years, jail officials said.



A video of his release is going viral on the internet.

Posted by Uttar Pradesh Director General (Prisons) on Twitter, the video shows Ayodhya Jail’s District Superintendent, Shashikant Mishra Putrawat telling Surat that police would drop him at his place. Further in the video, Mishra could be seen escorting the elderly man to the car.

According to jail officials, Surat was convicted under sections — 452, 323 and 352 of the IPC. Upon his release, the man got a farewell from the jail staffers.

Mishra Putrawat said that no one came to accompany the 98-year-old on his release.

Surat was set to get released on August 8, 2022, but on May 20, 2022, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was sent on parole for 90 days.

The video had amassed more than 2,000 views on Twitter and several comments.