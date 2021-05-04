Spread the love



















985 Persons Test Positive And 4 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on May 4

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 985 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 4 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 4.

Meanwhile, 450 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 48281 positive cases have been reported in the district and 764 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 8414 active cases in the district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to follow the COVID guidelines will be penalized. In the district, so far 51271 cases have been booked for not wearing the face mask and a fine of Rs 53,60,130 has been collected.