Spread the love



















996 Persons Test Positive and One Dies of COVID in DK on May 2

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 996 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and one person has died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 2.

Meanwhile, 413 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 47,038 positive cases have been reported in the district and 760 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 7,595 active cases in the district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to follow the COVID guidelines will be penalized. In the district, so far 50673 cases have been booked for not wearing the face mask and a fine of Rs 52,98,730 has been collected.