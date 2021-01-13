Spread the love



















9th day of Novena held at Infant Jesus Shrine

Mangaluru: The final day of the novena had a central theme of “praying for religious”. Fr. Sunil D’Souza, Fr. Dominic Vas, Fr. Deep Fernandes, Fr. Arvin Tauro, Pius James D’Souza Provincial of KG Province, and Fr. Sandeep Kumar were main celebrants.

It was also Carmelite fraternity day for the KG Province of Carmelites. Rev Dr Archibald Gonsalves, Fr Melwyn D’Cunha, Fr Geroge Santumayer, Fr Charles Serrano, Fr Rovel D’Souza and many priests concelebrated the holy mass.