9th Karnataka Bird Festival to be held from Jan 6-8 at Kollur

Kundapur: The most sought-after bird festival is back, and will be held at Kollur at the Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary. The theme and mascot of the 9th edition of the festival are the ‘Malabar Trogon’, which is also called fire crow, because of its metallic red and crimson plumage and crow-like appearance. The Karnataka Eco-Tourism Board, organizing the festival, has listed it from January 6 to 8, 2023.

Speaking to the media persons, the board chairman Madan Gopal said that the bird and the location have been chosen to create awareness of the species and its habitat. Very little is known about the bird, even as it is endemic to the region and the Western Ghats.

Karnataka plays home to over 500 different species of birds. Intending to sensitize people at large about these species and thereby encourage bird-watching and decreasing the pressure on tiger-centric tourism, the Karnataka Ecotourism Development Board in association with the Karnataka Forest Department and Jungle Lodges & Resorts Ltd has been organizing Bird Festivals every year over the last Eight years.

Eight Bird Festivals have been organised from 2015 to 2022, the first at Ranganatittu Bird Sanctuary-Mandya; second at Kali Tiger Reserve – Dandeli; third at Daroji Bear Sanctuary- Bellary; fourth at Pilikula-Mangaluru; fifth at Halladakeri Tree Park, Bidar; sixth at Nandi Hills, Chikaballapur; seventh at BRT Tiger Reserve-Chamarajanagar and eight at Madikeri.

Bird lovers from across the state and the country attend these bird festivals by registering for the same. Bird walks and talks/discourses by experts are organised and experts across the country are being invited to participate.

Kollur, Udupi has been chosen as the venue for the 9th Karnataka Bird Festival. The Malabar Trogon has been chosen as a mascot for this event. The Malabar trogon (Harpactes fasciatus) is a species of bird in the trogon family. It is found in the forests of Sri Lanka and peninsular India. In India, it is mainly found in the Western Ghats, hill forests of central India and parts of the Eastern Ghats.

The Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary spans over 370.37 sq km, west coast tropical evergreen forests, west coast semi-evergreen forests, southern secondary moist mixed deciduous forests and dry grasslands in its ranges, with over 300 species of birds recorded from this district, it is listed as an important Bird Area of the country.

This birding festival is being organised just after a wave of COVID-19 and hence the number of registrations is kept low and indoor sessions are kept to a minimum facilitating social distancing. There is ample time provided for small groups to spend time birding which is the primary focus of the festival.



