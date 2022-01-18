A 2-yr old FIR behind ED raid at Punjab CM’s nephew



Punjab: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning carried out raids at ten different locations belonging to Punjab Chief Minster Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey. And behind the raids is a two-year old FIR.

The raids are conducted in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to illegal sand mining in Punjab.

Punjab Police on March 7, 2018 had lodged a case against more than ten accused in illegal mining case. The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of this FIR which has been accessed by IANS. The FIR was filed under several sections of the IPC.

The ED found that money was being laundered by the accused involved in the case and they started probing the matter.

A source said that the ED team is still conducting raids at different premises including the residence of Bhupinder Singh Honey which is at Homeland Heights.

The ED team reached there early Tuesday morning. No one was allowed to leave the house. The ED was scanning the various documents and computers.

The political parties in Punjab had earlier accused the Chief Minister many times over illegal mining in his own constituency. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted several times regarding the ongoing illegal sand mining racket. He had tweeted that Punjab CM Channi was not doing anything to stop it.

Local police were already looking into the matter. And on the basis of the local police probe, the ED initiated a money laundering probe.

As of now, the ED has not made any statement regarding the ongoing raids. The sources said that once the raids are over, only then the probe agency will release any statement.

During the raid the ED recorded the statement of those who were present at the house of Honey, the nephew of the Chief Minister.

A large number of people had gathered outside the house and local police were called to avoid any untoward incident.

Further probe in the matter is underway.