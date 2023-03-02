A 58-year-old Man dies of Electrocution while Plucking Arecanut in Gangolli

Kundapur: In a tragic incident, a 58-year-old man was electrocuted while plucking arecanut at Konki, Ganogolli here on March 2.

The deceased has been identified as Bhujanga Shetty (58), a resident of Konki, Gangolli.

The incident happened on Thursday morning when Bhujanga Shetty had gone to pluck arecanut. While Bhujanga was plucking arecanut he came in contact with a live electric wire and was electrocuted.

A case has been registered at the Gangolli Police Station and an investigation is on.

