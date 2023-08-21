A BCom Student & Two Others Arrested for Peddling 6 gms of MDMA worth Rs 15,000

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar police have arrested three people, including a B Com student for peddling MDMA narcotic in the City. The arrested accused are identified as Ubeid Kunumal (21), a resident of Kannur Panoor and second BCom student of a reputed college in the city; Abdul Ravoof (29) from Talapady; and Mohammed Irshad (21), working at a chicken shop and native of Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district.

According to the police, the three accused were allegedly selling MDMA drugs near Jeppu Kings Guard during the weekend., Based on a tip-off, Sub inspector of Pandeshwar police Manohar Prasad raided the spot and seized 5.071 gram of MDMA valued at Rs 13750, Rs 1500 cash, digital weighing scale, mobile phone and 2 two-wheelers from the accused. The total value of the seized goods is around Rs 1.77 lakhs.

The accused are in police custody, and more investigation is done if more persons are involved in their gang dealing with narcotics.

Like this: Like Loading...