A Bevy of Biruver Kudla Womens’ Wing Paint White strips on Road Humps for Safety of Motorists

Mangaluru: The Biruver Kudla Womens’ Wing has played an active role during the pandemic/lockdown by providing food kits, lunches/dinners, PPE kits to the needy people, and pre and post-pandemic they have been doing lots of community service, irrespective of caste and creed, believing in the teachings/philosophy of Bhramashri Narayana Guru Swami- “One Caste, One Religion, One God for All”. The Biruver Kudla Womens’ Wing is the recipient of the “Badavara Kamadhenu Award”; “SNDPS Award”; District Rajyotsava Award”; Honoured during Kannada & Samskrati Sammelan, among many other felicitations and honours.

Two women of this Wing, namely Ms Sumangala and Ms Bhanumati play a vital role as In-Charge in organizing the projects and programmes. President Kumara Sowmya Poojary, Vice President Ms Bhavya, Secretary Ms Neeriksha; Joint secretary Ms Bhavani, among few other members of Biruver Kudla Womens’ Wing-Ashoknagar recently joined in the Rakhi Bandhan at the Police Commissioner’s Office.

If you look around the City there are quite a number of road humps installed to control the speed of the motorists, but many of them have worn out the white-painted strips, while some had not been painted at all. Such road humps have been causing a safety hazard to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. If these road humps help in controlling the speed of the motorists, but on the other hand, when the speed humps are not painted they pose danger to the motorists. Once the road humps are installed, how long does it take to paint these unmarked road humps? Why are they delaying in doing so? Are they waiting for more accidents to take place due to these non-safe humps? These are some of the questions that go unanswered.

And being Good Samaritans by coming to the rescue of motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, a bevvy of 15 members of The Biruver Kudla Womens’ Wing-Ashoknagar, Mangaluru, led by the president of the Wing Ms Sowmya Poojary, who came forward to paint the worn-out Road Humps on the stretch of road from Lady Hill Circle to Urwa Stores. Getting their paint and brushes ready, these young and energetic women of the Biruver Kudla got into their volunteer work and started painting nearly ten humps on this stretch of the road, which commenced at 10 pm on Saturday, 25 September night, and ended during the wee hours of 3 am on Sunday, 26 September. And we should all complement the great work done by these women for the safety of the motorists. And also two members of Biruver Kudla Ballalbagh, Sunil and Sharan, who lend a helping hand to these women in their community service. Also, the owner of M S Enterprises Sachin lent his support to this project.

The unscientifically laid road humps across the city is something that Mangaloreans need to complain about, as they not only pose a threat to the spines of motorists, but also to vehicles. Road humps should also be painted with the correct yellow or white marks, but that’s what is lacking here in the city. Does anyone care about it? Are our city and traffic authorities waiting for more casualties of motorists or what? It is time for the commuters/motorists to raise their voices against these unsafe “speed breakers” which are ”life breakers” to the concerned local civic authorities. I will say it again, It is time for the commuters/motorists to raise their voices against these unsafe “speed breakers” which are ”life breakers” to the concerned local civic authorities. Let us do it for a good cause and for the safety of our lives and for the lives of the citizens. Safety is much more important than being sorry later. Let’s do it before it’s too late – Thank You.

