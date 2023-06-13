A Big Win for Mulageni Okkalu Rakshana Vedike! Attend AGM on 18 June to Learn More

A Big Win for Mulageni Okkalu Rakshana Vedike regarding a significant judgement by the High Court that upheld the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Conferment of Ownership on Mulageni or Volamulageni Tenants Act-2011! Attend AGM on 18 June 2023 to Learn More at Don Bosco Hall, Mangaluru from 9.30 am till noon

Mangaluru: Mulageni Okkalu Rakshana Vedike has called for an AGM at Don Bosco Hall here on June 18 following a significant judgement by the High Court that upheld the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Conferment of Ownership on Mulageni or Volamulageni Tenants Act-2011. The Mulageni Act confers full ownership of tenants and subtenants on payment of normative compensation.

Speaking during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Maxim D’silva, the President of the Vedike said “The AGM will be held at Don Bosco Hall, Balmatta Road, Mangaluru to explain to the members the implications of the judgement and solve any doubts Mulgenidars have regarding their land and their rights. The Vedike started in 2008 with just 25 members and has grown in strength having 3,500 members now, though the affected area about three lacks plus from Goa. Mulageni tenancy is mainly prevalent in the Dakshina Kannada district. Mula connotes ‘root’. Muladar is the landlord or owner of the land. ‘Geni’ in Kannada means the rental amount payable to Muladar, either in cash or kind”

“We are hoping to bring a logical conclusion to the issue of Mula/Vola Mulageni Landholdings. The system of Mulageni exists in DK and Udupi Districts. The influential religious places had the power to collect land revenue during British rule and hence those who collected the tax of the land were the Muldars while the actual beneficiaries were Mulagenidars without complete ownership. Due to the lack of complete ownership of Mulageni lands, the lessee/sub-tenants or sublessee of non-agricultural lands are unable to develop or borrow loans from Banks. The Rules and regulations in this regard were out in 2016 and the tenants were even entitled to a fair compensation of 500 to 1000 times the rent but tenants could not get complete ownership as Muldars or Landlords disputed the compensation amount. We are now satisfied with the HC judgment” added D’silva.

“Normally, the tenant would pay genie in the form of produce every year,” said Bipin Hegde, advocate from Bengaluru. He notes that the unique feature of Mulageni tenancy is that a Mulageni is a permanent lease or a lease in perpetuity. Mulagenidar can also transfer the land to another Mulagenidar for consideration. The transfer can be done without the permission of Muladar. However, the new Mulagenidar has to pay the rent to Muladar. In 2012, the Karnataka Conferment of Ownership on Mulageni or Volamulageni Tenants Bill-2011 received presidential assent. But the dispute continued as landlords approached the court. Hegde said the compensation payable to Muldars is illusory, the act is discriminatory, the act is manifestly arbitrary and massively unjust and others.

M K Yashodar- Vice President, Capt H Vas- Executive Member; Gerard Towers-Executive Committee member; Sandesh Prabhu- Secretary; Upendra Nayak- Executive Committee member; and Joseph Martis- Executive Committee member and Advisor were present at the Press meeting.

