A Bright & Talented Singer Ms Surekha Pai Loses Her Life at the Age of 50 Battling Cancer

“We should not lose hope in life. It is just a bend and not the end of life, can be mended with a confident inner self and strong will power. Find peace in smaller and little things in life that make one’s life more simpler. Whenever I felt like giving up after the painful chemotherapy session, my mother who herself was very weak physically and heartbroken used to I still confidence in me by stating multiple times “Surekha, nothing is going to happen to you, You are a fighter.” I want to thank everyone who stood by me in this surprise journey, my family, friends, chant group members, my newly found music group brothers and sisters, all my fellow cancer survivors who inspired me and helped me build my confidence. You all have earned a special place in my heart.- Ms Surekha Pai, aged 50, who died of Cancer on 19 April 2022.

Mangaluru: Gone is the face we loved so dear, Silent is the voice we loved to hear; Too far away for thoughts to reach, sweet to remember her who was here, who, gone away is just as dear. Sadly missed. Smt Surekha Pai, aged 50 of Mangaluru, who was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer at the age of 42 in February 2016 , has been coping with life, and keeping herself busy with music/singing to overcome the sorrow and pain, and also keeping full faith in God, fighting Cancer, for the last six years. She has been singing with her family or building social get- together. Bhajans or Bollywood songs, music to her was everything. But like every other woman, family became her priority and music took a backseat. But when life took a turn for the worse due to her illnesses, she sought hope through music. While chemotherapy was healing her body, she healed her mind and soul through music.

All these years Ms Surekha was determined to face life and found solace in singing, and was also a member of a Music Club in Mangaluru, where the members met once a month and unleashed their hidden talents. Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean had interacted with her in 2020, and had done an exclusive interview for Mangalorea.com where she had narrated her journey fighting Cancer. Unfortunately, the blow was hard, the shock was severe when I got the sad news and also many of her near and dear ones of her death on 19 April 2022.

Ms Surekha had a special way that warmed the hearts of everyone who knew her and the qualities that made her the wonderful person she was have left us all with many beautiful memories. She did touch the hearts of many through her politeness, graciousness and friendliness. The large crowd of relatives and friends that showed up for her funeral proves that she was loved by many. She leaves behind her husband Ganesh Pai and daughter Ritu. May her Soul Rest In Peace!

Some people fight cancer with everything they have, every day that they take a breath. In the case of Ms Surekha, her Breast Cancer might have wore down her body since the day it affected her, it might have exhausted her strength-but she has been a strong lady with determination, having a hint of joyfulness and fun, a sense of self-confidence, an unmistakable kindness- and her love for MUSIC has kept her going. It was the kind of smile that drew people to her. The ravages of cancer, chemo and radiation could not wipe it from her face. If anything, her smile is still brighter and more joyous, and Cancer is helpless against it. Her Cancer has been utterly helpless to interfere, and unable to break Her spirit. Her zest for life and competitive fire kept burning brightly.



Looking at her musical talents, Surekha’s confidence and adventurousness are undimmed. She has taken everything cancer could throw at her and kept going. She has endured pain that would have hobbled the toughest adult. She has found energy in the face of draining treatments. She has maintained a positive outlook in the bleakest of situations. She was brave and fought through her cancer experience with courage, grace and dignity. We need to admire her singing talents while fighting a battle with cancer since diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer at the age of 42, and coping with life, and keeping herself busy with music/singing to overcome the sorrow and pain, and also keeping full faith in God, had shared her life experiences about her journey fighting for the last six years.

She had also written an article during the Breast Awareness Month in October 2019, (Ref: ‘God Lift My Heart In Faith Each Day’- Breast Cancer Survivor Smt Surekha Pai Shares Her Life Experiences) in order to bring inspiration among others who are also fighting the Cancer Battle, and wanted her friends to Support & Encourage her to Fight against Cancer, and she had quoted Nichiren Daishonin- “Suffer what there is to suffer, enjoy what there is to enjoy. Strengthen your power of faith more than ever”.

Yes, we all know that Cancer is a brutal disease. Many of our young and old dear ones/friends have lost their lives battling with the cancer disease. Cancer may have cut some people’s lives shorter than they would have been without having cancer. It may have prevented them from doing certain things while still living. Cancer may take away the joy we have from having these people with us on this earth longer than if they didn’t have cancer. Some people fight cancer with everything they have, every day that they take a breath. While you have finished reading this tribute article, please take a moment to pray for Ms surekha Pai and her family.



Many knew that Cancer wore down her body since the day it affected her. I know it exhausted her strength, and now took away her life. But cancer couldn’t dim her smile. And what a smile it was! Everything good, everything wholesome, everything pure about womanhood was found in her smile. But there was more—a hint of joyfulness and fun, a sense of self-confidence, an unmistakable kindness. It was the kind of smile that drew people to her. And that smile was still there until she breathed her last. The ravages of cancer, chemo and radiation could not wipe it from her face. If anything, her smile was brighter and more joyous the last time her family, relatives and friends saw her. Cancer was helpless against it.

Surekha Pai was doubly blessed with beauty—inside and out. Cancer could do nothing to diminish either.It was a beauty that shone through her eyes and smiled every day of her life. Cancer tried to take it from her, but failed miserably. Cancer couldn’t steal her popularity. To know her was to love her and to root for her for many she got associated with. She touched more people in her 50 years of life on earth than most of us could in 100 years. From her doctors and nurses to her relatives and friends, no one entered Surekha’s orbit without being inspired by her. Cancer was utterly helpless to interfere.

Cancer was unable to break her spirit. Her zest for life and competitive fire burned brightly to the end. Her confidence and adventurousness were undimmed. She took everything cancer could throw at her and kept going. She endured pain that would have hobbled the toughest adult. She found energy in the face of draining treatments. She maintained a positive outlook in the bleakest of situations. Where was cancer’s victory in that? Cancer ripped a hole in the lives of everyone who loved Surekha. Her death through Cancer has now left us devastated and heartsick. Cancer robbed the world of someone who would have done great things—someone who would have made a difference. But cancer did not beat Surekha. It never stood a chance.

Surekha’s death is an example to us all as she went through her cancer experience with courage, grace and dignity. We should all believe that Surekha is at peace. In conclusion, all I have to say to Surekha Pai is, ” We will all think of you in silence. We will speak your name, now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we’ll never part, and we’ll always have you in our hearts and in our memories. You are sadly missed by your dear husband Ganesh, your daughter Ritu, relatives and friends. And as we look at your picture, you seem to smile and say, ‘Don’t be sad but take courage, and love each other for my sake’. We will do that, we promise.”

I end this tribute column with a quote,

“Those who have lived a good life do not fear death, but meet it calmly, and even long for it in the face of great suffering. But those who do not have a peaceful conscience, dread death as though life means nothing but physical torment. The challenge is to live our life so that we will be prepared for death when it comes”. May Her Soul Rest In Peace

Hear Surekha Pai paying Tribute to Unsung Heroes of Kargil Conflict through a Song, ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo’ – a original song by her favourite idol Lata Mangeshkar on the video below :