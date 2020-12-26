Spread the love



















A Call Made to Emergency Helpline No ‘112’ Took Over 15 Minutes to help a Drunk Man Lying on the Road

A Call Made to Emergency Helpline No ‘112’ took 15-20 Minutes for the POLICE to arrive to help a Drunk Man Lying on the Road near Mallikatta,Mangaluru, who was in hazardous condition being run over by vehicles, because he was rolling back and forth on the road being totally intoxicated. However, this was not an emergency case, but what if it was a really EMERGENCY case which needed quick service/action. How can we TRUST this 112 Helpline Number during a REAL Emergency ?

Mangaluru: Yes, Karnataka now has an integrated emergency helpline number, 112, which will allow residents of the state to call for police, fire and emergency, and ambulance services. The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), which is already in place in 17 states in the country, is implemented in Karnataka, including Mangaluru. A single number – 112 – will integrate all other helpline numbers with it. This will be helpful for preventing crimes and during emergencies. It can be used for any emergency including police, fire, ambulance, traffic issues, disasters etc



This means that the different emergency numbers for services like 100 for police, 101 for fire brigade, 108 for ambulance and 1091 for women helpline, will now be integrated into one emergency number – 112. The concept is based on the 911 universal emergency number launched in the United States of America and was first launched in Himachal Pradesh in November 2018 before implementing it in other states. Upon calling the number, an operator will note down the complaint and assign the caller to the concerned department in their district. The other helpline numbers – 100, 101, 108 and 1090 – will be functional for now for a few more days but it will be discontinued in the future days. This also means that the ‘Namma 100’ helpline, which is an integrated helpline number in cities of Karnataka including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubbali, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Manguluru, are integrated into 112.

Similar to the USA and many other developed countries, Mangaluru had also launched a pan-India service of the single emergency helpline number ‘112’ for Immediate Assistance Services from Police (100), Fire (101), Health (108) and Women (1090), on 14 December 2020 at 4.30 pm by Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikas under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). As many as 19 Hoysala vehicles of the city police are linked to the system and they will be the first responders. Dedicated staff, who have been trained in the operation of the ERSS, are manning these vehicles and they will work in shifts. (Ref: Single Emergency HELPLINE number ‘112’ for Immediate Assistance Services Launched in City )

Seems like a very good helpline system during emergency, and well said by the police commissioner that the nearest vehicle will rush to the spot during the crisis, and that the service would function 24/7 and staff will work under various shifts. Now I had my experience dealing with this 112 helpline number- it was on Christmas Day, at 3.28 pm, I made the FIRST call to the 112 number, to seek police assistance in taking care of a drunk man lying and rolling, on the side and middle of the road near Mallikatte- and his situation was so bad, that he could be run over by a speeding light or heavy vehicle. And as always, in such cases or helping a destitute or a homeless seeking help on the City streets, a member of Team Mangalorean is always ready to lend a helping hand and do their best.

And in this case, Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean of Mangaloraen.com sprung into action, while a bunch of passersby and motorists just peeped in,some clicking photos on their mobiles, but none came forward to give a hand in lifting this man from the street to a safe place. While yours truly tried to help the man, he got wild and was reluctant to move- and I didn’t want to get too close to him, due to the pandemic. Therefore, my only choice was to dial 112 and get the necessary help from the police, before something could happen to that man.

Okay, the first call I made was at 3.28 pm (25 December)-the call didn’t connect; once again at 3.29 pm- didn’t connect; 3.30 pm- the line was busy; finally at 3.31 the call got connected, and my communication with the operator was for 1 min 25 sec. By the accent of Kannada language voice of the operator, I could make out the call is handled out of Mangaluru. Anyways, I gave the location of the case, and said ‘Mallikatta’, which the operator had a tough time to understand, she being in Bengaluru. Okay after a couple of minutes, she got it right, and I even told her to route the call/case to Kadri police station, since the incident came under their jurisdiction- and all was good.

A couple of minutes later I got a call from Bunder Police Station, and NOT Kadri police station inquiring more about the incident- and after I gave the exact location “Mallikatta”, the lady cop on the line said that she would alert the beat cop of Kadri side. Waiting for the cops to arrive, I blocked the fallen drunk man entering into the street by my two-wheeler, and a few minutes later came two cops in a Hoysala police car at around 3.50 pm. They too were reluctant to lift the man fearing of Covid-19, but with no choice the cops with a help of one of drinking buddies of the fallen drunkard, he was lifted and taken to a nearby bus shelter, which is Haven for Alcoholics and Drug Addicts- and no officials from the police department nor district administration nor MCC has taken any action to stop the illegal activities going on in this Mallikatta bus shelter, which was given a extreme-makeover by volunteers of Ramakrishna Mission as part of Swachh Mangaluru campaign couple of years ago.

So my point is why even the call has to be routed to Bengaluru, which will take extra time, if it was answered by an operator in Mangaluru. From my first call made to 112 and the police to arrive at the spot, took over 15-20? In this incident, even though the cops reached a bit late, what if it was a REAL EMERGENCY incident, which needed quick action. If we have a local 112 helpline centre based here with locals as operators, it will be easy for them to identify the location/name of place of accident/assault/murder/fire/etc in Mangaluru/DK quickly, whereas as the centre based in Bengaluru having their local operators, will not be able to identify the place/location quickly. Transferring calls to attend the case is an extra waste of time which could be avoided, if certain changes are made. Calls transfer between the 112 helpline centre and police station could delay, if phone lines are busy. This is just a suggestion from my side, which I kindly request the concerned officials and Police Commissioner to look into it and do the needful. Thank You!