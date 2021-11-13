A City With 6 Names In 6 Languages! ‘Mangalore Darshan’ -the Cultural Perspectives Webinar at SAC

Spread the love



















The City With 6 Names in 6 Languages! A National ‘Mangalore Darshan’ -the Cultural Perspectives Webinar organized at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in association with UGC-STRIDE ( Scheme for Trans-Disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy) held on Saturday, 13 November 2021 at 9.30 am in LCRI Hall.

Mangaluru: Do you know that this city has six names in six languages, and the official one Mangalore, is the least popular. The city that originally came up between the Nethravathi river, Gurpur river and the Arabian sea in coastal Karnataka, is called “Kudla” in Tulu, “Maikal” in Beary, “Kodiyal” in Konkani, “Mangalapuram” in Malayalam, “Mangalore” in English and “Mangaluru” in Kannada. For most of the people who live in and around the city in the two culturally and geographically contiguous districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, the name that they identify with the most is the Tulu “Kudla”.

As per sources, this region was part of what was called Tulunadu, meaning the land of Tuluvas (Tulu-speaking people). It has a rich oral tradition, a distinctive form of worship that is not part of the Vedic tradition, not to mention two languages – Tulu and Beary – indigenous to it. (Konkani is spoken in several parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and most of Goa). Incidentally, Tulu itself has two dialects one spoken by the Shivalli Brahmins and the other spoken by all other Tulu-speaking communities and other local communities. It has its own script, but it has not been used for centuries. Bunder is the old port area of Mangalore. The word Bunder has Persian roots. The reason for the region’s linguistic diversity is that it was a port town, having historical links with south-west Asia and West Asia since at least the 7th century AD.

Jewish and Arab traders from this region have been known to have lived in the city for a number of years even settling down with families. This cultural exchange gave rise to the Beary community – local Muslims who speak a language that bears the name of their community. Linguistically, the language is closely related to Tulu and Malayalam. But the community’s culture is distinct from the cultures of all other communities living there. Konkani speakers have their own history of settling down in this region, and much of it is contested. Even until the 1960s, Kannada was hardly spoken in this region. It was only with the introduction of formal education that Kannada began to be spoken. Multicultural hodge-podge is found in Mangaluru where there are people from diverse linguistics, religions and migratory classifications residing together.

Critics say that the word “Mangaluru” is an administrative name: This city was called Kudla. The word Mangaluru is only found in government files and is used only by government officers. It was only in the mid-1960s that Kannada was introduced in schools. Until then, no one in this region was able to speak Kannada. Tulunadu and even Bearys and Konkanis accept the name Kudla. Every language has its own value and they should all get respect. Even today, a Konkani speaker will speak to a Tulu speaker in Tulu. They will not speak in Kannada. As long as there are people like that who till the land, Tulu will remain alive. It is they who built the language with their agricultural way of life, not the present generation. Even today, there remain many parts of the region where people speak only Tulu and no other language.

A National Level Webinar on “MANGALORE DARSHAN” (MANGALORE VISION)- the Cultural Perspectives was organized by St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in association with UGC-STRIDE ( Scheme for Tarns-Disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy) on Saturday, 13 November 2021 at LCRI Hall of the Institution. The Chief Guest for the occasion was the dynamic and energetic young Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, joined by guest of Honor Dr K Chinnappa Gowda- Former Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka Janapada University-Haveri, and other dignitaries on the dais, namely- Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions; Dr Suman T Rodanavar-Hindi PG Coordinator at Mangalore University; Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of the college; Dr Alwyn D’sa-Registrar of the College & Director-STRIDE project; Dr Mukunda Prabhu- HoD Hindi Dept of the college; Ms Sandhya U Sirsikar and Ms Roicy Rekha Braggs-both Conveners of the programme.

Following an invocation rendered by the College choir, a short video on ‘Mangaluru Darshan ” was shown highlighting the beautiful scenic view of Kudla aka Mangaluru. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the traditional lamp by the dignitaries on the dais, followed by a welcome address and introduction of the chief guest and guest of honour by Dr Alwyn D’sa. Dr D’sa further said, “Our College is chosen for the ambitious UGC-STRIDE Scheme from the government of India in 2020. When we decided to apply to this Scheme, our principal suggested to me to prepare a proposal on the broad area of studying the vibrant cultural diversity of coastal Karnataka. The UGC Expert Committee was impressed with the objectives and proposed research outcomes of the proposal and sanctioned Rs. 84 Lakhs. We are halfway through the scheme”.

“The whole idea behind the project was that we need social harmony for functioning as a successful democracy. We need to realize that the only option that we have is to stress and promote meaningful dialogues and exchange of ideas between the followers of various religious faiths, ideologies and people from diverse cultures to create a peaceful and progressive society. St Aloysius College which has a glorious heritage of 141 years has always been in the pursuit of bringing people from all sections of society together for dialogue and harmony. One of the best ways towards harmony is promoting diversity, equity and inclusiveness as well as celebrating diversity. This is the objective of our STRIDE project” added Dr Alwyn D’sa. .

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar is one person who has been attempting to understand and practice many aspects of the culture of Tulunadu. He is a people’s police Commissioner, he is multi-talented, warm and friendly. He has reduced the distance between citizens and cops and broken several myths about the department. Prior to becoming the Top Cop of Mangaluru, he was the Superintendent of Police in Raichur, Chikmagalur. Haveri, Kalaburgi and SP Wireless Contingent, Bengaluru. In his inaugural address Police Commissioner praising St Aloysius College for hosting this unique webinar portraying the picturesque coastal Mangaluru, he said, “Among all the places I served, I feel proud to be the police commissioner of this very diversified, traditional, culture-oriented, and friendly City”.

“The city possesses a profile that is multi-religious and it is only because of this reason that Mangalore serves as a melting pot of traditions and cultures. The linguistic and the population of Mangalore is extremely varied. With various institutions offering different courses, Mangaluru has attracted students from all over the nation, and abroad-thus it has created a diversified and cultural atmosphere. The culture of Mangaluru is also exposed in the flourishing industries, the sun-kissed beaches and the exquisite temples of the city. Mangaluru is truly a multicultural city and the culture of this city is also highlighted through its handicrafts, dance forms, cuisines, rural sports and festivals. This is no doubt a great city, and if people live in harmony, united and learn and mix with other religions, culture, traditions etc, our Kudla is surely a heaven on Earth” added the Police Commissioner.

Dr Chinnappa Gowda in his speech briefed on the culture and heritage of Karnataka as well as Mangaluru. He elaborated the rituals celebrated during birth, marriage and death traditionally by the different communities. He also briefed about how the relationship among people will transform when birth takes place and how the relationships are disturbed during a person’s death. However, in any celebrations and practices in communities, the basic concept remains the same.

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, “Mangaluru is very special since many languages are spoken. We need to make Mangaluru more diversified, by building bridges to fill the gap of unity and friendship. We need to learn about other cultures and traditions, and also touch the lives of others. We need to break free from our own culture and try to mingle and learn about other cultures and traditions. Get your heart enlarged and reach out to other communities, their cultures, traditions and morals. Mangaluru will be a great city to live in if people live in unity, harmony, and don’t indulge in disharmony, hate and jealousy”

The inspiration and motivation behind all the activities and events of St Aloysius College is Principal, Dr Praveen Martis, SJ. His support and guidance has always impelled the College to set higher and greater goals. Speaking on the occasion Fr Praveen Martis SJ said, “Our college feels proud to be the only college in Karnataka state to get the UGC-STRIDE. And our guest of honour Dr Chinnappa Gowda is the mentor and guide of the STRIDE scheme. We need to stay in harmony because harmony unites people. In our college, we all come together, involved in various activities. There is a lot to learn in college life. We have a beautiful Chapel, with artistic paintings over 100 years old. We have a community radio broadcasting in many local languages. We recently had inter-faith Diwali celebrations. Mangaluru Darshan is a great initiative. If you lose vision, you lose everything. This Darshan is going way beyond with a vision. Diversity, Inclusivity, Unity, are important for a better Mangaluru”.

The programme was meticulously and professionally compered in a witty style, using Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Tulu etc languages by Ms Joan Rita O’Brien -the HoD in Sociology dept, even though her mother tongue is Bengali. Dr Joyce Sabina Lobo, from the Dept of Political science, rendered the vote of thanks, while Dr Mukund Prabhu delivered a valedictory address. “Subha Shamsane’ meaning Introductory remarks of the Webinar was delivered in fluent Hindi language by Dr Suman T Rodanavar.

The formal programme was followed by a webinar session. Ms Concepta Fernandes, Programme Officer, All India Radio, Bengaluru, Dr Sukanya Mary J, Principal, Poornaprajna Evening College, Udupi and Prasad Salian, Cosmetologist, Daivi Pathri, Mumbai were the resource persons. They spoke on the themes, ‘Culture Heritage of South Canara Catholic’, ‘Modern Concept of Roman Catholic Wedding Traditions’ and ‘Divine Culture of Tulunadu’ respectively.

