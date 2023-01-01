A Classy & Groovy New Year’s Eve Bash with Gusto Enlivened at Taj Gateway Hotel



Mangaluru: It was a sheen and the perfect occasion for a fresh start whilst making New Year’s Eve an ideal representation of colour, fervour, zest and enthusiasm. The house-packed revellers raised the toast to the joy of a new year at this party and added a little sparkle to the last night of the year 2022. And for that matter, the NEW YEAR’s EVE Bash at TAJ GATEWAY HOTEL (soon to be christened as Taj Vivanta) was simply CLASSY and GROOVY with gusto, and the house-packed revellers enjoyed every bit of the fun and frolic the party had to offer and went home with sweet and happy memories of a part to cherish forever.

Goodbye, 2022! Welcome, 2023! The crowd predominantly of entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, young and old envisioned a grand, limited-capacity affair that catered to the likes of the entire family and friends. Everyone was set to ring in the New Year 2023 as the energetic Taj crew amped up the celebrations with reverberating music, entertainment, spectacular fireworks, dancing strobe lights, and for once, everyone escaped into a night that they will remember for all eternity. The luxury and finesse of this legendary New Year’s Eve party did engulf the revellers’ world. Revellers enjoyed a spectacular night with music from the three-piece band ‘WOICE CROSS’ (Voice for Voice) with Wilson Crasta on lead guitar, Miss Karen Crasta (vocals) and Joyson D’souza on the keyboard, who mesmerized the crowd with Bollywood, Western and Konkani Baila etc- and of course with free-flowing drinks and a wide array of food.

It was indeed a very special night to ring in the new year and make it memorable. Revellers danced to the amazing dance tunes by the 3-piece band, who along with talented and master compere Joel Nelson D’Souza, (Dubai/Mangaluru) kept the crowd rocking and partying all night long- and until 12.30 am- a curfew time imposed by the City law enforcement department. . Many lifted their arms high as the band played some popular hits that made the party people feel the power of the music, set against a backdrop of a party theme. There were party games, spot prizes and lots of entertainment as the emcee also kept the audience in full mood and joined in the celebrations. The party was fuelled by unlimited cocktails and mocktails, a lavish buffet and unlimited delicious starters prepared by in-house chefs.

The 3-Piece Band (L-R )-Wilson Lasrado (Guitar/Vocals), Ms Karen Crasta (Vocals) and Joyson D’souza (Keyboard/Vocals)

The guests savoured the lavish buffet comprising of an array of mouth-watering cuisine, comprising of salads, soups, non-veg (Western and Indian) and veg, desserts etc- to name a few- Mushroom and Potato with Balsamic Vinegar, Quinoa and almond, Grilled Pineapple, lettuce and Toasted Peanut, Black-eyed Bean Sundal, Papdi Chaat, Seafood Salsa, Sausage a la Greek, Chicken Hawaiian, Murgh Tikka Chaat, Pulled Lamb Fattoush, Cheese Platter with Condiments, Bread Display

(Soups) Toasted Pine Nut in potato Leek Soup and Murgh Dhania ki Gehni (Starters) Achari Paneer Tikka, Soya ki Seekh, Hot Garlic Potato Poppers Tulsi Malai Murgh Tikka, Wok Tossed Fish, Gosht Shami Kebab (Western Mains) Turkey with Diane Sauce, Soya, Mushroom and Peas Lasagne, Rosemary scented New Potatoes, Griddle Glazed Assortment of Veggies (Asian Mains) Malay Prawn Curry, Lee Rice, Eggplant and Tofu in Garlic Sauce, Green Bean Goma, (Burnt Garlic Noodle

( Indian Mains) Mutton Dum Biryani, Chicken korma, Mangalore Fish Curry, Shahi Badami Paneer, Gobhi, Matar Aur Aloo, Hing Jeera ki Dal, Akhrot Makai ka Pulao, Steamed rice, Roti / Naan, Curd Rice, Papad / Pickle / Raita (Desserts) Lemon Souffle, Plum Cake with Custard Sauce, B&B Pudding, Malpua Rabdi, Ada Pradhaman, Orange Rasgulla, Coconut Ice cream, Cut Fruits. Bon Appetit!

And best of all, the revellers got the best gifts, nearly 25 of them -like 2 nights/3 days free stays at Taj Group of Hotels (mostly Taj Vivanta ) nationwide, and also one at Taj Vivanta, Colombo-Sri Lanka. Overwhelmed and beaming with joy at the good response of guests who patronized the party, General Manager of Taj Gateway Peter Nirmal got on the stage and thanked everyone for their unstinted support towards the Hotel during 2022, and sought their encouragement and support during the forthcoming year 2023- and the crowd gave a rousing ovation when he concluded his heartfelt message. Newly married couple, Varun D’souza and Rubina (Cutinha) D’souza who tied the knot six months ago, and who had been on their first honeymoon to Ooty and the surrounding vicinity, were lucky to get a gift voucher for a stay at Taj Vivanta in Bengaluru, where they can now have their second honeymoon in this luxurious star hotel- Rubina won this gift for writing down the nursery rhyme “Ba Ba black sheep …..” quickly which fetched her the big prize.



All ready for their Second Honeymoon at Taj Vivanta, Bengaluru! Varun and Ms Rubina D’souza of Shakthinagar, Mangaluru

Also F & B Manager Noor Mohammed, Executive Chef Ashish Sanyal, and their bevvy of the team who put up a lavish spread of food, also received high compliments from the revellers. Hospitality/Reservations for this celebration which was handled by Sales Manager/Reservation in-charge Doreen Patrao also received a pat on their back from the guests for a job well done. Together with these executives, other Hotel staff also helped out in making this party a most friendly, courteous and memorable one.

Yes- Unlimited starters, Drinks, Cocktails, Gourmet food and a whole lot of fun- you name it. The beginning of a brand new year did call for lots of energy and gusto at this glittering and glamorous party. Revellers stamped these magic words onto 2023, at Taj Gateway’s biggest, hippest and happiest New year’s Eve bash which ushered in the best there can be. This party is outwitted and enamoured with the charm of a variety of cocktails/mocktails/beer/wine etc to get the best out of party people on the Dance Floor. They all either survived the night or bled it all out – and many had one of the most exhilarating experiences of their life!

Of course, 2022 unleashed a million reasons to smile. The revellers did make the first reason to be at Taj Gateway. They immersed themselves along with their loved ones in the scintillating and pulsating music along with the flamboyant flow of Unlimited spirits and food. It was that time of the year again when the old goes away and the new sets in! It was time to welcome the greatest year in the history of mankind yet! It was a time to celebrate the legacy of an icon! It was a time to live, love and dance! And the best part was that everyone celebrated responsibly in the name of peace, love and dance!

With all things glittering, the Taj Gateway organizers made a shining beginning to the brand new year – they gave the revellers a choice of their favourite music from the idiom, easy, happy to Bollywood to shake a leg or two, with the band playing for the crowd. To the energetic, friendly and courteous Taj Gateway Team, I say “A Job Well Done”. No doubt, it was the “Best New Year’s Eve Party” in Town-Taj Gateway Simply Rocks! And the party poopers of the saffron outfits tried their best to block the celebrations with their threats, but their silly efforts were all in vain, as Mangaloreans who are used to such kind of threats in the past, gave damn to it and partied peacefully and happily across the city, including the one at Taj.

To talk about in general Mangaloreans, in my perspective, the parties, the trips, the getaways none of them get old. It gets more interesting and confusing with a gazillion new ways to celebrate. What matters is, apart from all the fun, you get a chance to a new start! And for that matter, Mangalureans celebrated the New Year 2023 with zest, enthusiasm, fun, frolic and glamour. As the much-awaited New Year’s Eve was closer, Kudla revellers were abuzz with plans of much merriment and all that one can do, to ring and bring in another year- and they all picked their fun destinations to celebrate New Year 2023, including Taj Gateway.

On the last thought, for many New Year’s is a time for retrospection and revaluation and of course the inevitable New Year’s resolutions. While we make determined efforts to improve ourselves every day, New Year is special. We may laugh or joke that our resolution may not stand the test of time but every year many of us unfailingly make at least one promise to better ourselves in some way. But whatever resolutions you make, either to give up smoking, drinking, etc, but make a resolution that you’ll never give up partying at the next New Year’s Eve bash at Hotel Taj Gateway (going to be Taj Vivanta). Thank You!