A Conference By the Girls For the Girls! First CFI GIRLS Conference in City on 16 Jul



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press conference held at Mangaluru Press Club, Ms Murshida Mangaluru said, “Campus Front of India (CFI) will organize a ‘GIRLS Conference’ at Town Hall, Mangaluru on 16 July 2022. The theme of the Conference will be “Ensuring Freedom of Choice and Upholding Constitutional values”. Even though India is a secular country, there are still those, especially women from minority communities, who are targeted and criticized for their choices”.

She further said, “Efforts are being made to create an atmosphere of hatred and anarchy. BJP has been responsible for unrest in society. During the operations carried out against people belonging to Muslimm community in Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi And Madhya Pradesh, their houses were demolished and as a result , a lot of women and children literally came to the streets. Social activists opposing the government’s moves are being thrown into jail. Attempts were made to snatch the right of Muslim girls to wear the Hijab. They were defamed offline and online”.

L-R : Ms Fathima Usman, Ms Murshida Mangaluru, Ms Asreen Bantwal and Ms Shazma

Before the conference a massive rally will be taken from Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle to Town Hall at 11 am. CFI state committee member Ms Fatima Usman, CFI District leadfers Ms Asreen Bantwal and Ms Shazma were seated on the dais during the press meet.