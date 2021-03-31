Spread the love



















A Couple Herman & Elizabeth Bangera from Balmatta-Mluru Stabbed to Death in Auckland-NZ

Mangaluru: A married couple hailing from Balmatta, Mangalur who moved to Auckland- New Zealand in 2007 for a better life were fatally stabbed in their Epsom home and their engineering graduate son is fighting for his life in hospital, as per reports in Auckland newspaper. The dead are Herman Bangera (60) and his wife Elizabeth (55), and their injured son is Seal, aged 25. Elizabeth Bangera worked at the University of Auckland and Herman worked at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. A man has been charged with the murder of Auckland couple Elizabeth and Herman Bangera. The 29-year-old faces two charges of murder and one of attempted murder. He remains under police guard at Auckland Hospital.

Sources reveal that Police found two people with critical injuries who died despite paramedics’ attempts to save them. A critically injured man (Shean) was also discovered at the house and taken to Auckland City Hospital where he remained last night. A fourth person – who is believed to be a passerby who tried to intervene – suffered superficial injuries and was able to speak to the police. Police were investigating a double homicide and the individuals involved in the tragedy are known to each other, and it was not a random attack.” as per a Detective Inspector in Auckland

Bangera couple with their son, Seal

Neighbours were equally stunned – and frightened, although police weren’t looking for anyone else in relation to the double killing and police would be providing reassurance while canvassing the community. One of the couple’s neighbours Mrs Gupta speaking to the media said, “They are Christian; they used to go to church. They were very God-fearing. They were very humble sort of people. They were very helpful as well. They used to look after our property when we’re not there. Their son – who had lived with the couple – had graduated from Massey University engineering school and started his career. To be honest it’s shocking. I cannot see any reason why they would kill them. It’s just beyond my thinking.”

According to local sources from the Balmatta area, it is learnt that Edward Ammanna, who is Elizabeth’s dad used to be a teacher at the Sunday Bible school at Shanthi Cathedral, Balmatta, and was also a respected senior at Mercara Hill Church. Before the couple migrated to New Zealand, Herman worked as an administrator in a Mumbai school, while Elizabeth was employed in Godrej company in Mumbai. After the couple got married in Mumbai, they settled down in Goa. In order to provide better education and prospects for their son, the couple decided to move to Auckland- New Zealand.

