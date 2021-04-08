Spread the love



















A Day-Long Dialogue & Workshop on Yakshagana to be hosted at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal of St Aloysius College said “St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru, in collaboration with the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy and UGC-STRIDE Scheme, will organize a dialogue and workshop on the theme: ‘Yakshagana- Rethinking in the Light of the Present’ on April 10 at the LCRI Hall of the College. The workshop will start at 9.30 am and conclude at 4.30 pm.”

Also speaking during the press meet, Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar and Director of UJC Stride Project said, “Veteran director and former principal of Neenasam, Heggodu, Venkataramana Aithal will formally inaugurate the workshop and senior folklore research scholar, Prof Chinnappa Gowda will be the chief guest. The chairperson of the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy, Prof MA Hegde, the principal of the College, Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ and Dr Alwyn D’Sa, registrar (in-charge) and the coordinator of UGC- Stride will grace the occasion and the programme will be presided over by the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru, Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ”.

He further said, “The intensive workshop will be held in two plenary sessions. Each of the sessions will have two presentations followed by responses and interaction with the delegates. Prof Nithyananda B Shetty from Tumkur University and senior thinker and scholar. Lakshmeesha Tolpadi will be the resource person for the forenoon session. Popular Yakshagana artist. Jabbar Samo and Krishna Ulithaya will respond to the presentation. The afternoon session will have Dr A Narayana from Azim Premji University, Bengaluru and Prof K Sripada Bhat from the English Department of Goa University as resource persons and response will be shared by Keremane Shivananda Hegde and Vasudeva Ranga Batta followed by interaction. Yakshagana artists and scholars including Soorikumeri K Govinda Bhat, Guru Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna, Ujire Ashoka Bhat, N Shakaranarayana Karanth Prof ML Samaga, Murali Kadekar, and Radhakrishna Kalchar. Kadri Navaneetha Shetty and I M Boluvaru will take part in this interaction.”

The workshop and the day-long dialogue among the Yakshagana artists and scholars is intended to throw light on the different perceptions and attitudes towards Yakshagana. It is an attempt at creating a potent platform for an engaging and open-minded discussion on the constantly evolving concept and practice of Yakshagana.

A unique and experimental dance drama based on the Shakespearean play, Macbeth will be performed by the College Yaksha Team along with guest artists in Mother Teresa Peace Park, the open-air stage of the College at 6 pm. Soorikumeri K Govinda Bhat, the veteran Yakshagana artist and national awardee has brought the play to the Yakshagana form and directed the performance. The enthralling dual backstage singing by renowned Yakshagana singers, Bhagavatha Hamsa Puttige Raghurama Holla and Dinesh Ammannaya will be an added attraction to the performance. The background accompaniment of instruments will be rendered by well-known artists such as Murari Kadambalithaya. Krishna Prakash Ulithaya and Madhusudhna Alevooraya.

All Covid-19 related protocols and SOP will be strictly followed during the event. Entry to the programme is free. Dr Dinesh Nayak convener, and Mrs Chandraleka, the PRO were present on the dais during the press meet.