A Doctor & DC by Profession Rajendra K V Treats Late Kadri Gopalanath’s Wife When She Fell Sick,during the birthday celebrations (Kadri Sangeet Saurabh programme) of her demised husband.

Mangaluru: He is not only the Deputy Commissioner of DK, but also a qualified Doctor, who turned into a Life Saver, treating a woman who suddenly fell sick during a birthday celebration. During the ‘Kadri Sangeet Saurabh programme’ which was held to celebrate the birthday of renowned Saxophonist late Dr Kadri Gopalnath, his wife Sarojini, who was one of the dignitaries of the occasion, and was seated right in front of the stage, out of emotions suddenly fell sick.

Luckily Dr K V Rajendra, the DC of DK who was one of the dignitaries for the function, noticed the sick woman, he quickly rushed to her aid, and after examining her gave her sugar water solution, which brought her back to normal. This SOS act of DC Dr Rajendra captured on video had gone viral, and had received a large number of praises.