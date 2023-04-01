‘A Dream Realized, Goals Achieved’- 169 ‘Angels of Mercy’ Graduate from FMSoN & FMCoN

“A Dream Realized, Goals Achieved’- 169 ‘Angels of Mercy’ Graduate from Father Muller School of Nursing (FMSoN) & Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCoN)

“No man, not even a doctor, ever gives any other definition of what a nurse should be than this – ‘devoted and obedient’. I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took any excuse. I think one’s feelings waste themselves in words; they ought all to be distilled into actions which bring results. The very first requirement in a hospital is that it should do the sick no harm. To understand God’s thoughts one must study statistics… the measure of his purpose. There is no part of my life, upon which I can look back without pain.”- Florence Nightingale

Mangaluru: “We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal; We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal”- these are part of the lyrics from Fr Muller’s Institution Anthem- and these words fit for these 169 nursing students comprising of 169 Nursing graduates from 62nd Batch of GNM; 32nd Batch of B Sc (Nursing); 33rd Batch of P B B Sc (Nursing) and 26 batches of M Sc (Nursing) who graduated today to lead the community as responsible and dedicated Nurses, to care for the patients who depend on them.

The Graduation Day ceremony of Fr Muller School of Nursing and Fr Muller College of Nursing was held on 1 April 2023 at Fr Muller Convention Centre- A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. 169 graduates all dressed to thrill in their graduation gowns, and who were about to receive their certificates and medal were all beaming with smiles and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and college-mates, marching to the band from the College and School of Nursing, led by Ms Ann Mary of IV year B.Sc Nursing, trained by Vijay Olivera.. They were all happy that their dreams came true in becoming the “Angels of Mercy” referred to as “Nurses” aka “Angels of Mercy!”!

The graduation day began with a Thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration at 8.00 am in St Joseph Chapel on 31 March 2023 where the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese celebrated the mass with Fr Richard Coelho (Director-Father Muller Charitable Institutions); Fr Ajith Menezes ( Administrator, FMMC & FMCOAHS); Fr George Jeevan Sequeira ( Assistant Administrator, FMMCH); Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais ( Assistant Administrator, FMMCH); and Fr Rohan M Dias ( Asst. Administrator, FMMCH) among other clergy. The Bishop the main celebrant preached a meaningful homily highlighting the role of nurses in the healing ministry. A very meaningful liturgy was organised. Later in the afternoon, at 2.30 pm, the function commenced with the entry of graduates to the tunes of Fr Muller Nursing Band in a beautiful “Graduation March” by the way of a traditional pattern with flowers and balloons all around followed by the dignitaries of the occasion.

The dignitaries were given a symbolic welcome in the traditional Indian style, the Poornakumbham Swagatha followed by the Prayer dance performed by the students of Father Muller School and College of Nursing. And now as these Nursing graduates of Fr Muller’s emerge from the campus and look forward to serving the community, they will be a great asset to the needy patients who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services. The programme commenced with an invocation prayer and dance by the students of Nursing, followed by a heart-welcoming speech delivered by Rev Fr Richard Coelho- the Director of Fr Muller Charitable institutions, where he said, ” Today the Fr Muller school of Nursing and FM College of Nursing have reached a milestone with 169 graduates realizing their dreams and goals achieved. FMSoN was started in 1959, and FMCoN was started in 1987, and FMSoN was the FIRST to be launched in the private sector. On 20 July 2014, the nursing institution was accredited and we are happy to note that the nearly 6000 plus nursing graduates who passed out from this institution are serving the suffering humanity all over the globe. You, nurses, are the BEST to serve the patients anywhere in the world”.

Sr Jacintha D’souza the Principal of FMSoN & FMCoN escorted the dignitaries to the dais, and later she read the Annual Report. This year Father Muller School of Nursing is completing 64 glorious years & Father Muller College of Nursing proudly marches towards its 36th year of existence, at this prestigious Institution. It should be noted that Father Muller Charitable Institutions had a very humble beginning 140-plus years ago. A man with forethought, sailed through the rough seas, and reached the west coast of Southern India with a unique message “Heal and Comfort”. This Institution began as a small homoeopathic dispensary, way back in 1880 by a well-known German philanthropist and social worker REV. FR. AUGUSTUS MULLER, a Jesuit missionary. Father Muller started his work, by dispensing medical care and relief, to the ailing poor by supplying genuine homoeopathic medicines, under a banyan tree, at no cost at all.

The function today was presided over by Rev Msgr Maxim L Noronha, Vicar General, Diocese of Mangalore and Vice President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions., joined by the Chief Guest Professor Prasanna Kumar O, Nurse Registrar, Karnataka State Nursing Council, Bengaluru, with Guest of Honour Professor Dr Roy K George, National President, Trained Nurses Association of India and Principal, Baby Memorial College of Nursing; and accompanied by the Institutional Heads- Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College and College of Allied Health Sciences; Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais and Rev Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Assistant Administrators, Father Muller Medical College Hospital; Sr Jacintha D’Souza, Principal, Father Muller School & College of Nursing; Dr Devina Rodrigues, Vice Principal, Father Muller College of Nursing; Sr Dhanya Devasia, Chief Nursing Officer, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, among others.

It was time to honour the 169 nursing graduates by the dignitaries on the dais, as the degrees were bestowed on them. They will soon leave their alma mater, and play their part as committed nursing professionals. Caroline Smitha, ( Asst lecturer in GNM) presented the Diploma holders of General Nursing and Midwifery; the certificate presentation to the graduands of B.Sc, Nursing was done by Ms Ramyashree, (Lecturer in B Sc Nursing); and Ms Lavina Rodrigues ( Asst Professor) presented the PB B Sc and M Sc graduates, after which the administration of Oath was done by Sr Jacintha D’souza, followed by the institutional anthem.

Addressing the graduates, Chief Guest, Professor Prasanna Kumar O said, “No doubt this is a significant event, and you are all blessed to be educated in the prestigious institution. Nursing education which was once a noble profession has now become a business enterprise, which is sad to note. Now that you have graduated, real education is yet to start once you join a hospital or nursing home and expose your nursing talents and make a difference. Nurses are the voices to lead and you should start to reach the next higher level. Start to work with professional ethics. You have not just got a graduate certificate, but also a global visa so you can serve with your profession worldwide. Remember you are the great ambassadors of this great institution. Use your loving words, your healing hands, your compassion, and your caring touch among other qualities, but remember no digital care will replace these qualities. You are the best product of the best nursing institution, and go into the world and make a difference”.

Guest of honour Dr Roy K George speaking on the occasion said, ” I am extremely honoured to be here on this stage of a prestigious institution. I learned more about these two nursing institutions just last month, and I was thrilled to note their achievements. Even though India is a country where a uniform syllabus has to be practised, FMCoN and FMSoN have followed that policy. Your legacy in the nursing field has to make a difference even though the world is digitized. You all are lucky that you passing out from this institution is the right time when the world is in need of nurses desperately. Even though India happens to be the second largest provider of nurses in the world, no justice has been done to the nurses in many factors. You are the next people to make a change, and keep up the good work”

On behalf of the graduates, Ms Sneha Mayolla Noronha expressed her sentiments and gratitude. It was time to honour our meritorious graduates of the School & College of Nursing, whose academic performance has been outstanding., and Dr Agnes EJ (HoD of Nursing Research) announced the names of the achievers. Then came the presentation of Best Outgoing Student. In his presidential address, Msgr Maxim L Noronha said, “I have felt the care and compassion of the nursing staff during my treatment for COVID. The nurses should be updated in knowledge and be in service to humanity. The management and faculty should be thanked for, as have dedicated themselves to the uplifting of the Institutions. Treating patients and people with respect and dignity involves treating them as valued individuals and thus establishing a patient-care provider relationship. Take your nursing career as a vocation rather than a profession and be an example of courage and care”..

The culmination of this day has been possible because of so many hands and minds put together. Gratitude is a divine emotion which warms the hearts, therefore the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Devina E Rodriguez, the Vice Principal of FMCoN, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Sandra Jyothi Saldanha ( Asst Professor, Paediatric nursing) and Ashwin Bromeo (Asst Prof in Medical Surgical Nursing).

Like this: Like Loading...