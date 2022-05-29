A flurry of speculation about ‘KGF’ director’s female-centric movie



Hyderabad: Prashanth Neel, the director of the ‘KGF’ franchise, has achieved pan-India fame following the success of his two-part movie.

Speculations surround the director’s next project, one of which is said to be a female-centric film.

A few online sources went on to decode a few scenes from ‘KGF- 2’, which hint at a strong character, specifically a female role, with the potential to be made as an entirely new film in the franchise.

According to the sources, the first girl child is born in Kollar Gold Fields in Chapter 2 of ‘KGF’, and Rocky Bhai names her after his mother.

And, as the girl grows up under the watchful eye of a strong guardian following Rocky Bhai’s death, surely there is room to tell her story as well.

According to reports, the story will be told in the form of a female-centric film starring a superstar in the lead role.

Some claim that Prashanth Neel’s writing team is also working on this spin-off, though it is unclear whether they will release it or not.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel will have to wrap up ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas, after which he will direct Jr. NTR for their ‘NTR31’, before he commits himself to another project.