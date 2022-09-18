A Get-Together in Love & Nostalgia at ‘MILAN -22’ -an Alumni Bash of FMHMC

A Get-Together in Love & Nostalgia at ‘MILAN -22’ -an Alumni Bash of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College was a Total Extravaganza filled with Fun, Frolic, Music, Dance and Sumptuous Fellowship/Food held on Saturday, 17 September

Mangaluru: “Aji Aisaa Maukaa Phir Kahan Milegaa, Hamaare jaisaa dil kahaan milegaa, Aao tumako dikhalaataa hun, Derlakatte ki ek ragi shaam, Dekho dekho dekho dekho dekho, An evening in Deralakatte ….” and that was a bit of introduction from my side through an old Bollywood song adding a different twist to the original lyrics. The nostalgic Alumni Bash, over 200 plus alumni of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College converged at the FMHMC well-decorated hall on Saturday, 17 September 2022 for one of the largest, loudest and grooviest parties hosted by a bunch of alumni of FMHMC.

At Reunion or Get-Together of classmates, it’s always a history, where past memories are shared and cherished. Yes, reunions-they can be excitedly anticipated or painfully dreaded. Either way, the first hour or so can be awkward as classmates shuffle in from all over. Reunions/alumni get-togethers should include time for catching up and renewing old relationships. Getting past that awkward hour will get a little easier if there are lots of fun and easy reunion ice breaker games. And for that matter, the reunion or call it a get-together of a bunch of classmates who shared the same classroom or maybe shared the same benches or friends in college came together to have a social night out.

Yes, Class Reunions or Alumnae Get-Together are a chance to brag about what they may or may not have accomplished. In some, there is the fear of what has not been accomplished. And there are some that are just interested in how far people have come. There is also a chance to look at the humorous side of things. Spending time looking at the fashion and the hair in old photos, and is also a chance to look back at some of the stupid things that were done while being classmates. These alumni of FMHMC who had studied at their Alma mater got together after years to cherish the moments and fun that they had when they were students of this prestigious institution. They came from all over India, and a couple of them from abroad, including Dubai, just to share the reminiscences of their college fun days.

It was a nostalgic journey down memory lane for these classmates who came together for the Alumni ‘Milan-22’ Bash. The memoirs of yesteryears were once again rejuvenated as they all shared their memories of those olden, youthful, cheerful days full of happiness and joy. Yes, Life gives us brief moments, but sometimes in those brief moments, we get memories that last a lifetime. Back on its golden hinge, the gate of memory swings. Memories are the threads that hold together the patchwork of friendship

And for that matter, the Alumni association of FMHMC organized the most awaited nostalgic event-MILAN.22, and it was time to foster friendship and cherish the good times between the classmates/college mates. Among the alumni of FMHMC were the budding homoeopaths (interns) as they will pass on the legacy of Fr Muller as brand ambassadors of Homoeopathy worldwide. On this special occasion, the interns of 2015 – 16 and 2016 – 17 were inducted into the Mullerian family.

New office bearers of the Alumni Association are: President – Dr Roshan Pinto; Vice President – Dr Alphonse D’Souza; Secretary General – Dr Deeraj Fernandes; Treasurer – Dr Deepa Pais (Rebello); Joint Secretary – Dr Ranjan Britto; Secretary for media and information – Dr Rajachandra; Secretary for sports – Dr Hafis Sherief; and Secretary for cultural – Dr John Pradeep

The programme began with a prayer invoking God’s blessings by Dr Rosemary and team, followed by a welcome address by Dr Girish Navada-the president of the alumni association of FMHMC. During the occasion, the audience condoled the demise of Rev Fr Peter Noronha the former director of Father Muller Hospital from 1978 to 1988; Rev Fr Patrick Rodrigues who left to his heavenly abode on March 23rd 2017, the former director who served the institution for a long tenure; Rev Fr Felix Noronha who was a part of FMCI and served as spiritual director FMHMC & H, who left to his heavenly abode on 25th December 2021 at the age of 63yrs; Ramanna former warden of boy’s hostel; Dr Ashish Singh of batch 1995 from Varanasi who succumbed to Covid on 20th April 2021; and Dr Jayavrandha, alumni form 4th batch of Mullerian.

On this unique occasion, a bunch of alumni of FMHMC who are in professional posts across the nation and worldwide were felicitated, including the much loved former principal of FMHMC, Dr Shivaprasad K who served in various capacities for 7 years, and Dr Vilma D’souza, Distinguished Alumnus of 3rd batch of Mullerian, now being appointed as the first lady vice Principal of FMHMC. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho. Administrator of FMHMC Fr Roshan Crasta and principals Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, and Dr Girish Navada felicitated them.

Director of FMCI Fr Richard Coelho appreciated the kind thoughts of the organizers to pay condolences to the Six Mullerians who served the Fr Muller institutions in various capacities. “Get-Togethers like these will bring back memories and unite Mullerians, to keep in touch and remain in unity” added Fr Coelho. Fr Roshan Crasta appreciated the efforts put in by the alumni in organizing MILAN, which has brought together alumni of FMHMC and kept the tradition of the Mullerian family to stay in unity for years.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Roshan Pinto, the secretary of the alumni association of FMHMC, and the programme was professionally and eloquently compered by Dr Deepa Rebello and Dr Jolly D’Mello, the faculty at FMHMC. The formal function ended with a mind-blowing cultural programme consisting of mesmerizing dances. music and songs by the Alumni, which brightened the spirits and lightened the moods of the revellers. Music by Alumni Dr Alok Eamdas and team, foot tapping performance by Dr Basil Kurian, among others, which was carried on by foot-tapping Dj music by Dj Robin, who is the recipient of Gulf Voice of Mangalore 2016, belted out a bunch of Bollywood, techno and dance hits, which kept the revellers shake their hips on the dance floor.

In conclusion, this MILAN-22 was one of the biggest, Craziest, Loudest and Merriest party of all time that FMHMC Mullerians have ever witnessed. Bravo and job well done, the FMHMC alumni team did ROCK the Night!

