A Giant Thymus Tumor removed from 37-year-old Patient by Unity Hospital Doctors



Mangaluru: In a remarkable feat of medical expertise and courage, a team of doctors led by renowned Senior Consultant Cardio Thoracic Surgeon, Dr. Moosa Kunhi, successfully removed a giant thymus tumor (Thymoma) from a 37-year-old patient at Unity Hospital Mangalore.

The tumor, which measured a staggering 20X15X12cm, had been silently growing inside the patient’s chest for several years, compressing vital arteries, the windpipe, and the food pipe, making it difficult for her to breathe, swallow, and even sleep properly. The patient had also accumulated over 2.5 liters of fluid around her heart and chest cavity, leading to a collapse of lungs and severe compression of the heart chamber, known as cardiac tamponade.

With God’s grace and a highly risky surgical procedure, Dr. Moosa and his team were able to remove almost all of the tumor mass, releasing pressure on the heart, arteries, windpipe, and food pipe. The surgery, which lasted for nearly 7 hours, was one of the most challenging decisions for Dr. Moosa, but with the help of his colleagues and staff members, the operation was successful, and the patient is now on the road to recovery.

Thymoma is a rare condition that affects one in a crore population. It is imperative to recognize its symptoms and seek expert medical attention immediately. This case serves as a reminder that early diagnosis and intervention can be the difference between life and death.

Dr. Moosa Kunhi expressed his gratitude to all the doctors and staff members who helped him undertake this milestone operation and save the life of the patient. He hopes that this case will inspire others to pursue a career in medicine and contribute to the advancement of medical science. The Unity Hospital- Mangaluru, congratulated Dr.Moosa and his team on this remarkable achievement and reaffirmed its commitment to providing the best medical care to all its patients.

