Spread the love



















A Good, Reliable Web Hosting will Boost Your Website Visibility and Ranking

When building a successful business website and establishing an online presence, choosing the right web hosting provider is the first step. Web hosting is a crucial part of having a successful business in today’s world. You need to know that not every web hosting service is created equal. If you end up making the wrong choice when deciding on a web host, it could potentially impact your SEO rankings, revenue, and overall traffic. There are many ways one increases visibility and ranking. Rank and Rent model is a digital marketing strategy where you build a site, nurture it until it becomes visible on search engines, and then rent it out. You can learn how to rank and rent a site on Diggity Marketing today.

(A Good, Reliable Web Hosting will Boost Your Website Visibility and Ranking Credit: Pixabay)

What is Web Hosting?

Web hosting is when the provider allocates space on the webserver for a website to store its data and files. Web hosting makes the website content visible to online users who visit the website. The content includes images, infographics, videos, code, web design, etc. Every website you have ever visited is hosted on a server.

Each website is given a space on a physical server and the amount of space provided depends on the type of hosting. There are different types of hosting available to cater to all types of businesses. These providers are set apart according to the kind of technology used for the server, management provided, space provided and many other services included in the package.

SEO Web Hosting

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has become essential for all online businesses to grow. Visibility and ranking has become crucial for brands to increase revenue. A good quality web host will help online visitors searching for your product or service. Selecting a good web hosting service will have an impact on your websites ranking on search engines. A web host that scores well on issues such as uptime, website speed and security can have a major impact on your website performance.

(A Good, Reliable Web Hosting will Boost Your Website Visibility and Ranking Credit: Pixabay)

A reliable web hosting service is essential in having a strong online presence among your competitors. There are a plethora of web hosts available providing thousands of hosting plans and services. Choosing the right plan will enhance your website, allowing you to have access to several tools to keep your website reliable and trustworthy to your online clients. Hosting plans range from free with limited options to expensive hosting services specialised to large businesses. The plan you choose will depend primarily on how you plan to use your website and how much you have budgeted for hosting.

Types of Web Host

A dependable web hosting provider will give you seamless value and a great return on your investment. With several types of hosting available out there, you can choose a plan that fits your company’s needs. Whether you want to build a simple personal blog or own an online business here are the most popular options available:

Shared

It basically means you share online space with other sites while being on the same server. The downside is that if another site gains huge traffic it will definitely impact the performance of your site, before the web host throttles their traffic.

VPS

This type of web hosting is very similar to shared hosting although, the sites on this hosting are given a dedicated space that is managed by software. Even though there are multiple sites on the server, you get many benefits of having a dedicated service.

Dedicated



A dedicated hosting gives you a server just for your site. It is not shared or borrowed space online. It is completely dedicated to your website alone and it comes with a lot of benefits. You have full control and you can configure the server however you want according to what you need.

Cloud

Traditional hosting is usually hosted on a physical single server, but cloud hosting uses the internet to store data on multiple servers all over the internet. Instead, a network that allows you to spread your data across multiple, interconnected servers across the globe. Their servers only exist in a virtual world hence the same cloud. It’s also extremely scalable for your own site.

If you are new to the online business world, it is best to start small. Once your site gains higher traffic numbers and more engagement, you can upgrade for a higher plan to match your website’s needs.

Here’s what makes a quality hosting provider for SEO:

Performance optimization – Google uses page speed as a ranking factor in both mobile and desktop results, so it’s essential that your site loads fast.

Reliable uptime – If people are unable to access your site, you may lose customers and in return lose your sales. Having a good web hosting will help you maintain a good uptime so that your server never goes down.

Free SSL certificate – To enable HTTPS, you need to use an SSL certificate which is a positive ranking signal for search engines.

Efficient hosting types – The best SEO hosts offer managed, VPS, cloud, and private server hosting. Shared hosting can work in a pinch, but only if the host implements it well.

Efficient hosting types – The best SEO hosts offer managed, VPS, cloud, and private server hosting. Shared hosting can work in a pinch, but only if the host implements it well. Server locations – A well-secured hosting provider for SEO uses server networks in several locations, updated equipment and well-established data centres.

Customer Support – A good quality customer support does not affect your website ranking but it signals search engines that the company is reliable

Security – Nothing can be worse than losing all your data. Certain steps can be taken to protect your website from cybercriminals. Web hosting providers regularly back up data and store them in a secure location.

(A Good, Reliable Web Hosting will Boost Your Website Visibility and Ranking Credit: Pixabay)

Good, reliable web hosting is one of those things that runs in the background without you ever having to think about it. That, in essence, is an SEO-friendly web host. If you are in the UK and in search of a web host with the detailed UK hosting reviews, MangoMatter compares the best hosting services and offers the best hosting there for you.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How do I make my business show up on Google search?

How do I increase my Google search visibility?

How do I increase my Google presence?



