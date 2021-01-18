Spread the love



















A Good Samaritan! Kadri Ward Corporator Manohar Shetty Quickly Responds to Residents Woes

Mangaluru: There are Mangaluru City Corporation Corporators just for name sake who care less towards residents problems, and then there are a few good corporators who quickly respond to residents woes and do the needful. And for that matter, Kadri Ward Corporator Manohar Shetty falls in the latter category who always wins the hearts of the residents of Kadri Ward due to his quick action in solving the problems. Irrespective of which party the corporators belong to, but I can say that among all the Corporators that Kadri Ward had so far, Manohar Shetty has been the BEST, who immediately responses to any calls/complaints on civic issues made to him, and sees that the problem is taken care sooner or later- Such kind of corporators we need to solve civic issues in this Smart City-Mangaluru! Kudos to this Good Samaritan.

Kadri Ward Corporator MANOHAR SHETTY

In July 2020, BJP Corporator Manohar Shetty made viral news after he entered a manhole to clear garbage from a rainwater drain at Kadri-Kambala in his ward, The rare incident of an elected representative acting as a public servant earned Shetty praise from all quarters. The corporator decided to take the action after a huge storm water drain began to overflow with heaps of garbage, which were stuck inside. The water was flowing to the road, causing traffic problems and difficulty for pedestrians. He said that he was not new to such a job, as “everyone is used to such things in a place like Mangaluru. Speaking to team Mangalorean he had said “We can’t force poor people to enter a manhole to clean the pipes for us. If something goes wrong, who will take responsibility? Which is why I decided to do the job myself. We can’t depend on officials for everything,” he said. Upon being asked about his photos going viral, Shetty said he did not enter the manhole for publicity, and that it was a part of his duty.

On 12 September 2020, a private wall belonging to Alban P Farias Family on Kadri Alvares Road came crashing down, with debris scattered on most of the road. The owner of the house Mrs Jasmine Farias made a call to the corporator early in the morning, and area ward corporator Manohar Shetty, without wasting any time was at the spot by 6.45 am. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Mrs J Farias said, “This is the first time that our compound wall has collapsed, which was built around 35 years ago, in this property of our ancestors which is over a century. Due to heavy rains this wall collapsed, but I am happy that no was injured or damages done. I am extremely grateful to our area corporator for responding to my call made to him early in the morning, and he was here in no time to take care of the situation, and he arranged a bunch of his team members to clear the debris fallen on the street. My heartfelt thanks to him and his team for their quick efforts”. (Ref : Compound Wall Crashes on Kadri-Alvares Rd- Area Corporator Manohar Shetty Responds Quick

Generally most of the netas or area ward corporators even at the grassroots take time to respond to people’s problems. But Corporator Manohar Shetty is an exception. His quick response to any civic issues is always lauded by the netizens. On 14 December 2020, social activist Gerard Towers posting the pictures of workers leveling road shoulders on Kadri-Nanthur Road to provide parking space for vehicles lauded Corporator Shetty for reacting to peoples’ complaints immediately. Speaking to team Mangalorean Towers had said, “People have been complaining about unscientific road construction work where road edges pose dangers to vehicles and no provisions are made for parking of vehicles. I contacted Shetty and narrated the pathetic condition of the parking area to him, and with just one request, he plunged into action and did the needful. Immediately measures like filling the road edges with soil had solved the problem temporarily until interlocks were laid”.

Reacting to a face book post by Towers, a local resident Austin Peres said, “Great job by Corporator. Hope other corporators will learn from his act”. And once again, after few residents of an apartment on Kadri Road opposite to Syndicate Bank had requested Shetty about the worn out footpath has been creating safety hazard while walking, especially the seniors, corporator Shetty in no time arranged his workers to level the spot, and within two days interlocks were laid- and residents are all happy, and owe their sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to their beloved corporator who solved their woes. Apart from these works, Shetty had also responded to my call made in August 2020, when the drainage in our lane was blocked and overflowing due to blockage, and within minutes Shetty sent his workers and the problem was fixed.

“We are elected representatives. If we can do something quickly, we must do that. In Mangaluru, especially when it rains heavily during the four months of Monsoon; we can’t postpone some civic issues that arise. We had to do something immediately and I would definitely repeat my actions if need arrived. Of course I will. I am also a human being, not a God. If people face civic problems in my ward, it is my primary responsibility to help them,” said the first-time corporator. Does your Corporator do that? We the residents of Kadri Ward feel proud to have a dedicated and committed Corporator Manohar Shetty!



