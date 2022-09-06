A Goof-Up in Setting Question Paper by the Board Second Semester BBA Kannada exam postponed at Mangalore University

Mangaluru: In a press release, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university P.L. Dharma stated that the BoE had set a wrong question paper for the examination. Students need not be apprehensive, he said and added that the university will announce the re-scheduled date of the examination postponed shortly.

It is learnt that a goof-up by the Board of Examiners (BoE) of the Faculty of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at Mangalore University while preparing a Kannada language question paper on Monday forced the university to postpone the second semester BBA Kannada paper examination of the academic year 2021-22.

The semester (2, 4, 6) under-graduate examinations of the academic year 2021-22 of the university began in colleges on Monday. Briefing the media, Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya said, Äs per preliminary information available with him, the BoE had set the questions of the first semester Kannada paper of the BBA course. Instead of setting questions from the syllabus of the second semester paper, the BoE picked questions from the syllabus of the first semester paper”.

“While the title of the paper mentioned it as a Kannada paper of the second semester, the matter (questions) pertained to the first semester. The university has taken this matter seriously. It is irresponsible on the part of the members of the BoE who are as a team responsible for the goof-up. The university can impose a penalty three times [of expenses for conducting re-exam] on those responsible for setting the wrong question paper. We will do it, with Stern action taken against those responsible for it.” warned VC.

Stating that the incident has damaged the reputation of the university, the Vice-Chancellor said that conducting re-examination involved expenses. It should be recovered from those responsible for setting the wrong question paper by imposing a penalty on them. There are such precedents. Students have also been inconvenienced.

Yadapadithaya also said that the matter will be placed before the Syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university, in its meeting which will be held on 15 September 2022 at Belapu in Udupi district for taking an appropriate decision on the disciplinary action to be taken.

