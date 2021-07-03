Spread the love



















A J Hospital Cardiac Team Achieves Milestone

Mangaluru: “A J Hospital has advanced and sophisticated clinical and surgical facilities for providing comprehensive care to address all aspects of heart health from prevention to diagnostics and treatment to rehabilitation. The hospital houses a comprehensive cardiac care centre with two cath labs and two cardiothoracic operation theatres dedicated to the diagnosis, management and control of the cardiac disease. We are the first hospital in this region to carry out complex trans-cathetral procedures”, said the Medical Director A J Hospital & Research Centre, Dr Prashanth Marla.

Dr Prashanth Marla further said, “The state of the art Cardiology Department at A J Hospital, Mangalore has completed 10000 coronary angioplasties and 35000 coronary angiograms with a success rate of more than 99% helping improve the quality of life”.

Dr Prashanth Marla also said, “It was not long ago that people from Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring districts that had to travel to metros to avail advanced cardiac treatment. Establishment of the full-fledged cardiac unit with the latest in technology, which includes Rotablation, FFR, IVUS and Shockwave IVL coupled with expertise in the field, all procedures are done in A J Hospital cardiac department”.

The interventional cardiology team is ably supported by the cardiothoracic surgery and cardiac anaesthesia teams contributing achieve the milestone.

