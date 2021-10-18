Spread the love



















A J HOSPITAL COMPLETES TWO DECADES IN SERVICE TO THE SOCIETY

Mangaluru: A J Hospital & Research Centre is an advanced tertiary care hospital. Established in the year 2001, this 425 bed facility is designed and built according to the International standards to provide world-class healthcare. First Hospital to have NABH accreditation in Mangalore, A J Hospital specializes in more than 30 major medical disciplines, embracing new technologies to offer high level healthcare that matches the best in the world.

With the very latest in infrastructure and equipment, the hospital is a modern healthcare facility, headed by a dedicated team of qualified and experienced doctors, supported by a professional cadre of trained nursing and paramedical staff. Hospital is equipped with the most modern equipment. Located amidst sylvan surroundings, the hospital provides the perfect match between patient needs and medical facilities, delivering quality healthcare at an affordable cost. Over the years, the hospital has established an impressive track record of path breaking surgeries in cardiology, urology, cosmetic, reconstructive and microvascular surgery.

A J Cancer Institute provides comprehensive cancer care with Chemotherapy, Radiation, Surgery, Hemato-Oncology and Pain management. The department is complete with PET-CT and Iodine Therapy ward.

Robotic System: IV generation surgical robot from DaVinci Systems, USA is installed in A J Hospital & Research Centre, which has significant benefits to the patients as well as performing surgeon. This robotic system will help doctors in Urology, Gynaecology, Surgical Gastroenterology, Bariatric Surgery, Onco-surgery and General Laparoscopic surgery. Patients will benefit from precision in surgical procedures and faster recovery with the added advantage of shorter hospital stay.

A J Hospital caters to all the super specialties viz.,Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haemato Oncology, Interventional Radiology, Medical Oncology, Nephrology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Nuclear Medicine, Pain & Palliative Medicine, Paediatric Cardiology, Paediatric Cardiac Surgery, Plastic & Microvascular Surgery, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Surgical Gastroenterology (Bariatric Surgery & Liver Transplant), Urology, Andrology & Kidney Transplant Surgery and all general specialties as well.

A J Hospital with its world class facilities and dedicated staff, situated in a sprawling campus, puts patients first and provides the best treatment.

