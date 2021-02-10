‘A J Hospital has the BEST Team of Doctors to Treat Congenital Heart Diseases’- Dr Prem Alva

Spread the love



















‘A J Hospital has the BEST Team of Doctors to Treat Congenital Heart Diseases’- said Dr Prem Alva, a Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist at A J Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru during a Awareness Talk held at AJ Hospital Conference Hall, on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 as part of ‘Congenital Heart Diseases Awareness Week.

Mangaluru: Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD) are amongst the most common birth defects, affecting a large number of infants, and are the leading cause of death in infants. These heart defects can present themselves in various forms, ranging from holes in the heart to missing valves and chambers. Early detection and treatment are key to survival, although it is not always detected at birth; 95% of those with non-critical forms of CHD are expected to survive to the age of 18. While it is mostly unknown what causes CHD, one group of infants experiences the defects at a much higher rate. Sources reveal that Infants born with Down Syndrome are 50% more likely to be born with CHD. However, modern technology has made it possible for most of these infants to get lifesaving surgery and live a full life.

In order to bring awareness to ‘Congenital Heart diseases’ as part of ‘Congenital Heart Diseases Awareness Week’ a talk by Dr Prem Alva, a Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist at A J Hospital & Research Centre was held at the Hospital conference hall on Tuesday, 10 February 2021. The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song by Ms Anne and team of A J Management of Hospital Administration, followed by a welcome address by Dr. Santhosh Soans, Past President, Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), Founder President Medical Education Chapter of IAP and Prof. & HoD, Department of Paediatrics, A J Institute of Medical Sciences (Ref : https://www.mangalorean.com/dr-santosh-t-soans-elected-national-president-indian-pediatric-academy-iap/) .

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by Medical Director of A J Hospital & Research Centre Dr. Prashanth Marla; Director-Medical Administration Dr. Amitha Marla; Consultant Paediatric Cardiology, Dr. Prem Alva; Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jayashankar Marla; Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Dr. B V Manjunath, among others.



In his awareness talk on Congenital Heart Disease Dr Prem Alva said, ” Congenital heart disease is one or more problems with the heart’s structure that exist since birth. Congenital means that you’re born with the defect. Congenital heart disease, also called congenital heart defect, can change the way blood flows through your heart. Some congenital heart defects might not cause any problems. Complex defects, however, can cause life-threatening complications. Advances in diagnosis and treatment have allowed babies with congenital heart disease to survive well into adulthood. Sometimes, signs and symptoms of congenital heart disease aren’t seen until you’re an adult.

“If you have congenital heart disease you likely will need care throughout your life. Check with your doctor to determine how often you need a checkup. Some congenital heart defects cause no signs or symptoms. For some people, signs or symptoms occur later in life. And symptoms can return years after you’ve had treatment for a heart defect. If you’re having worrisome symptoms, such as chest pain or shortness of breath, seek emergency medical attention. If you have signs or symptoms of congenital heart disease or were treated for a congenital heart defect as a child, make an appointment to see your doctor. Congenital heart disease can affect any of these heart structures, including the arteries, valves, chambers and the wall of tissue that separates the chambers (septum). Both men and women with congenital heart disease are at increased risk of passing some form of congenital heart disease to their children. Your doctor might suggest genetic counseling or screening if you plan to have children” added Dr Alva.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Sashidhar Acharya- H R Manager and the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Ms Rashmi M, of A J Institute of Management of Hospital Administration.