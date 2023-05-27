A J Hospital Holds CME on Recent Advances in Nuclear Medicine in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A J Hospital & Research Centre in collaboration with The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kasaragod, organized a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session on the topic, “Recent Advances in Nuclear Medicine.” The event, held at IMA House in Beeranthabail, Kasaragod saw the participation of around 60 doctors from Kasaragod and its surrounding areas.

Dr Sujith Rai, a distinguished Nuclear Medicine Specialist from the Department of Nuclear Medicine at A J Hospital & Research Centre, delivered an enlightening session during the CME. Dr Rai shared numerous insights related to the field of nuclear medicine, particularly focusing on the unique features of the PET-CT Scanner available at A J Hospital & Research Centre.

Highlighting the advantages of the PET-CT Scanner, Dr Rai emphasized its high sensitivity, superior resolution compared to existing scanners, ability to produce high-quality images with lower isotope doses and automatic CT settings that minimize radiation exposure. He also discussed the wide-ranging applications of PET-CT in various medical disciplines, including Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopaedics, and Neurology.

During his presentation, Dr Rai shed light on Gallium 68 PET-CT Scans and elaborated on the therapies offered at A J Hospital and Research Centre. These therapies, falling under the branch of Nuclear Medicine, are instrumental in the treatment of diseases such as Thyroid cancer, Hyperthyroidism, Prostate cancer, Neuroblastoma, Bone pain due to skeletal metastasis, and Chronic inflammatory joint disorders like Rheumatoid Arthritis etc.

Following the session, an interactive question-and-answer session took place, where attending doctors posed inquiries regarding the indications of PET-CT in their respective disciplines. Dr Sujith Rai skilfully addressed all questions, providing informative and comprehensive answers.

Dr Udaya Shankar Bhat, a renowned Senior Radiologist, moderated the session and introduced Dr Sujith Rai, commending his significant contributions to the field of nuclear medicine. Notable personalities present at the event included Dr Khasim T, Secretary of IMA – Kasaragod, Dr Jamaluddeen M, Treasurer of IMA Kasaragod, and Dr B Narayana Naik, Immediate Past President and District Convener of IMA Kasaragod.

Expressing gratitude to IMA-Kasaragod for the opportunity, the organizers conveyed their intention to return with more information about new technologies in the healthcare field. Dr Ganesh Maiya, President of IMA Kasaragod, warmly welcomed the gathering, while Dr Prajyoth Shetty, Joint Secretary of IMA Kasaragod, delivered the vote of thanks.

The CME session proved to be an informative and fruitful platform, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and advancements in the field of nuclear medicine. It was a commendable effort by A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru and IMA-Kasaragod to foster professional growth and promote the delivery of cutting-edge

medical care in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...