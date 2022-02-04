A J Hospital Observes World Cancer Day 2022

Mangaluru: Department of Public Health Dentistry, NSS Unit and Gyan Cell A. J. Institute of Dental Sciences in association with the Indian Cancer Society and L & T Technology Services, observed the World Cancer Day 2022, by conducting a Hair Donation Drive and a Training program for health professionals on the Basics of counselling for cancer patients at the A J Institute of Dental Sciences on February 3.

Dr K. Nillan Shetty, Principal, A J Institute of Dental Sciences inaugurated the programme. Counsellor and founder of PEHECHAAN and a volunteer at the Indian Cancer Society Alpa Dharamashi spoke on Cancer – Counselling – Basics and Challenges. Clinical psychologist at the Indian Cancer Society Shravya spoke on the Psychological challenges in Pediatric Cancer Survivors. Dr Rakesh Mittal – Pediatric Oncologist associated with the Indian Cancer Society addressed the Cancer-Related queries.

Dr Pradeep Senapathi, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, A J Institute of Medical Sciences was the Resource Person on the topic “Breaking (Bad) News”. The Hair Donors were felicitated on the occasion.

Dr Vijaya Hegde, Professor and Head, Department of Public Health Dentistry, Dr Shreshtha Shetty, NSS Program Officer, Mr Ranjan – Social Worker – Indian Cancer Society were present.