A J Hospital Observes World Environment Day

Mangalore: On the occasion of World Environment Day, A.J. Hospital and Research Center along with AJ Institute of Hospital Management in association with Savesoil.org, Organized an Awareness Program.

Mr P Sridhar, Assistant Conservator of Forests was the chief Guest. He conveyed the importance of the Social Environment and How Educating about the environment around us will save us from Catastrophe. He said that everyone should grow plants in their surroundings and take care of them so that it takes care of us.

Then, Mr Deepak, a savsoil.org Volunteer from Conscious planet spoke about the importance of soil and urged the audience to reach out more and educate for a better future. He spoke about how people have less awareness about the problems our earth is facing due to soil losing its quality. He also said that the “Save Soil” campaign is to change the way we look at soil as life and understand that it is the biggest ecosystem and life-creating element and not just another inert form.

Dr Prashanth Marla, Medical Director, Consultant Urologist & Transplant Surgeon, AJ Hospital and Research Centre was present during the program. He also stressed the importance of plants in our surroundings, and how forest officials are taking care of the greenery around. He said that it is because of our forest officials that our city is still teeming with green nature.

After the formal Function, save soil volunteers and Dignitaries along with the Staff of AJ Hospital & Research Centre went on to Plant saplings on the Hospital premises, pledging for a greener, cleaner and Healthier earth filled with nutritious soil.

Mr Shashidhar Acharya, Human Resource Manager, A.J. Hospital and Research Centre welcomed the gathering. Students of A.J. Institute of Hospital Management and staff were present for the program.

