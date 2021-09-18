Spread the love



















A J Hospital & Research Centre observes ‘Patient Safety Day 2021’

Mangaluru: World Patient Safety Day (17th September) theme for this year is “safe maternal and newborn care”. World patient safety day is celebrated and observed across the globe to raise awareness about patients’ safety.

World Patient Safety Day 2021 was celebrated at A.J Hospital and Research Centre. The programme highlighted the implementation of WHO guidelines in patient safety practice in the hospital.

Dr Manjunath Kamat, Consultant Gynaecologist, Dr Manjunath B V, Consultant Cardiologist, Dr Prem Alva, Consultant Paediatric Cardiology, Dr Naveen Rudolf Rodrigues, Consultant Pain and Palliative Care, Dr Sudesh Rao, Chief Intensivist, Dr Rohit, Incharge Emergency Medicine in their talk explained the importance of following patient safety guidelines.

Dr Amitha P Marla, Director – Medical Administration in her talk reiterated the importance of implementing and following patient safety guidelines. Staff from various departments shared their experience on how the implementation of safety guidelines has helped them and their respective departments to achieve safety goals.

An E-Poster Competition was conducted to mark the occasion. A good number of staff and MHA (Master of Hospital Administration) students participated in the competition. The programme concluded with a Patient Safety oath-taking ceremony by all present who are committed and dedicated to providing safety to patients. Doctors, staff and students were present during the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...