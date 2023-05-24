A J Hospital & Research Centre Ranked 7th Best Oncology Hospital in India

Mangaluru: A J Cancer Institute of A J Hospital & Research Centre, has been ranked the 7th Best Oncology Hospital in India and the 17th Best Cardiology Hospital in the country through a survey conducted by Outlook India and NEB Research.

The aim of this research was to arrive at the list of Top Hospitals in India for the year 2023. A total of 1450 hospitals were surveyed encompassing 10 cities across India, which are important healthcare hubs. All relevant specialities were included in the research.

The survey was conducted in three steps. The first step was authentic data collection, where an intricate questionnaire was sent to all hospitals to collect factual information based on diverse parameters like quality of treatment, quality of doctors, infrastructure, accreditations etc.

The second step was a primary survey among healthcare experts. A total of 1950 interviews were conducted across 10 prominent cities. The respondents were asked to rank top hospitals in their respective specialities.

The third step was an exhaustive list of multi-speciality hospitals prepared via desk research, based on several medical publications, governmental sources like the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence (CBHI), Directorate of Health Services, Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicines and the Internet.

The final ranking of multi-speciality hospitals was based on the total number of nominations received, ranks given, and the ratings on the parameters mentioned in the article comprising factual score and perceptual survey.

A J Hospital & Research Centre has achieved this remarkable feat by providing state-of-the-art healthcare treatment and facilities across 30 major medical disciplines. The hospital has a team of highly qualified and dedicated doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who ensure quality optimization and better productivity. The hospital’s vision is to provide world-class healthcare services at affordable costs to the people of Mangaluru and beyond.

Dr Prashanth Marla K Medical Director, AJ Hospital & Research Centre, expressed his gratitude to the organisations which conducted a comprehensive survey and recognised the hospital’s excellence. He also thanked the hospital staff, beneficiaries and well-wishers for their support and trust.

