A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences holds Dental Check-up and Treatment Camps

Mangaluru: The Department of Public Health Dentistry, A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences organized Dental check-up camps at Ujire, Ramashrama School- Yeyyadi, Bikarnakatte and St Peter’s School, Kottara on 14th, 19th, 21st and 30th November 2021 respectively.

Dental Treatment camps were also held at Sevalaya- Bendoor, Morgansgate- Jeppu, St Ann’s Old age home and Punjalkatte on 4th, 14th, 19th and 26th November 2021 respectively.

Those requiring further care were referred to the A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences.


