A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences holds Oral Cancer Screening and Dental Check-up Camps

Mangaluru: Department of Public Health Dentistry, A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences has organized the following outreach programmes. On 12th March and 26th, March 2022 Oral Cancer Screening and Awareness programs were organized at Padavinangady and Kinnigoli respectively.

On 23rd March 2022, an oral health awareness programme was organized at the Anganwadi centres at Marakada, Devinagar and Kunjathbail. On 26th March 2022, a Cancer Awareness programme was organized for the teachers at Nalanda School. A dental health check-up was also done.