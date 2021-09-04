Spread the love



















A J Institute of Dental Sciences holds Oral Cancer Screening at Pakshikere

Mangaluru: Department of Public Health Dentistry, A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences in association with the Indian Cancer Society conducted Oral Cancer Screening programs at Pakshikere on 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th August 2021 respectively.

The Oral Cancer Screening was done by carrying out House to House survey. Those requiring further care were referred to the A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences.

Dr Vijaya Hegde, Professor and Head and Dr Prithvi Shetty, Assistant Professor, Department of Public Health Dentistry, A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences and Ms Shaila Lobo from Indian Cancer Society were present.

