A.J. SWASTHYA HEALTH CARD Inauguration



Mangaluru: A.J. Swasthya Health card was inaugurated by Dr A.J. Shetty, Chairman and Managing Director, A.J. Group of Institutions on 18 th October 2022 on the occasion of Annual Day 2022. This is unique health care for all, which will enable the beneficiaries to enjoy discounts while availing of hospital services.

One can enrol for this card by paying the card fee and providing their Aadhaar as ID proof. This card is valid for one year after which it has to be renewed. In the outpatient department, Card-holders can avail discounts for consultation, Radiology, laboratory, health check-up packages and pharmacy. In-patient discounts are also applicable irrespective of the tier of wards.

To obtain this card, one can visit A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, and pay the subscription fee by filling up the form.

For more details contact 9686611355/9008389977

