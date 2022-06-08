St Aloysius Gonzaga School Welcomes Tiny Tots of Kindergarten

A journey into a world of Learning and Fun! St Aloysius Gonzaga School welcomes Tiny Tots of Kindergarten



Mangaluru: Going to school for the first time is memorable, not only for a child, but also for the parents who have butterflies in their stomach along with their child, both anxious and not wanting to let go of each other. St Aloysius Gonzaga School welcomed the tiny tots of Pre-KG and KG-I to the GONZAGA FAMILY, A HOME AWAY FROM HOME, after 2 years of uncertainty due to the pandemic.

On 6th June 2022, the kindergarten area was beautifully decorated with colorful balloons and the Principal, Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo, Vice-principal Ms Laurel D Souza, KG coordinator Ms Aparna Suresh, along with the teachers and support staff were present at the entrance, eagerly greeting and welcoming the little ones with a smile, into the school.

The teachers literally became mothers and consoled the little ones who were crying by talking to them, singing and dancing with them. The colorful decor in the classroom fascinated the children. The Principal distributed chocolates to the little ones, spending some time with them. The school looks forward to an Academic Year of LEARNING and FUN as usual with a hope and desire to open a new world of possibilities, to acquire new knowledge and skills.

KG-II students were welcomed on 7 thJune 2022, with the same zeal and enthusiasm. All in all, both the days were very special, for the children, parents, as well as the teachers.