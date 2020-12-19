A Joyful, Merryful & Cheerful ‘Christmas Koota’ hosted by St Francis Xavier Church-Bejai

Spread the love



















A Joyful, Merryful & Cheerful ‘Christmas Koota’ (Christmas Gathering/Get-together) hosted by St Francis Xavier Church-Bejai, on Friday, 18 December at Bejai Church Hall

Mangaluru: Christmas – it’s the most wonderful time of year, but also one of the busiest. Christmastime in the church usually brings special services, outreach opportunities, and celebrations galore. Adding a church Christmas Koota aka Christmas Gathering/Get-Together to that mix can feel overwhelming, but it can also be a great way for the Church team to step back from the craziness, relax, and reconnect in an informal environment. Church Christmas parties are a great way to build a sense of unity and camaraderie that is vital to a well-run team. And that’s exactly what was done by the Parish Council members of St Francis Xavier Church in hosting one of the joyful and meaningful “CHRISTMAS KOOTA” on Friday, 18 December 2020 at 6 pm at the Church Hall.

The celebration began with a welcome dance by the St Angela’s Convent sisters, followed by carol singing by the Church Konkani Choir. Following a skit depicting the meaning of Christmas by the Bejai Church Senior Citizens group, Parish priest of Bejai Church Rev.Fr.J. B. Saldanha, who presided over the function inaugurated the ‘Christmas Koota’ by turning the lights on, of the Christmas Tree, along with other dignitaries on the dais namely- Ln. Dr. Geethaprakash, District 317D Governor Lions Club International; Jayananda Anchan -Corporator of Ward no.22, Kadri Padav; Manohar Shetty, Corporator Ward No.33, Kadri South; Sudhir Shetty, Corporator Ward No.30, Kodialbail; Lancelot Pinto, Corporator Ward No.31, Bejai; Mrs. Shakeela Kava, Corporator Ward No.32, Kadri North; Sashidar Hegde, Corporator Ward No.24, Derebail South, and Former MCC Mayor; Ashok Pinto and Mrs Preethi Gomes-the Vice President and Secretary respectively of Bejai Church Parish Pastoral Council; Fr Robert D’souza- Principal, Lourdes Central School; Fr Pramod Crasta and Fr Vishwas Joy Misquith, both Assistant parish Priests of Bejai church; among others.

Fr J B Saldanha in his address thanked the corporators serving under Bejai Parish boundaries for reaching out to the people and quickly responding to their needs. He continued saying that Christmas offers the greatest gift: the presence of Jesus. “Emmanuel means God is with us. If God is with us then there is no need to panic in trying situations like COVID 19. We had planned this Christmas Koota in a grand manner but due to the pandemic we had to cut down on exuberance and more glamour. We have invited the corporators for their service to the society, and let God bless them” added Fr Saldanha. He also requested the parishioners to continue wearing masks, sanitising and maintaining social distance

Since Lions Club Mangalore- Centennial had associated with this programme,and as part of their community service activities donated three walking chairs to Edwin D’souza, Sundarahnna and Mahalingappa on the occasion. Addressing the audience Ln Geethaprakash and the corporators present on the dais spoke on the significance of Christmas, which aims in bringing the community together, and helping them with the Christmas motto-Sharing and Giving. They all urged the citizens to join and work in harmony for a safe society. Following the Christmas cake cutting, with pieces of cake shared between the dignitaries on the dais expressing the Christmas love and caring, and the dignitaries were all gifted with mementos.

Following the vote of thanks by Mrs Preethi Gomes, it was time for some Christmas themed extravaganza,. comprising of a tableau by staff and students of Lourdes Central school, English choir of Bejai Church singing Christmas carols with the entry of Santa Claus, who distributed sweets to the audience, and later danced for a Baila session with the revelers.